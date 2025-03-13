What does Dundee University crisis mean for Duncan of Jordanstone art college?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Education

What does Dundee University crisis mean for Duncan of Jordanstone art college?

The art and design college is currently a school within the university but this would change under the restructure proposals.

Duncan of Jordanstone art and design college
The art and design college was established over 100 years ago. Image: Dundee University.
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark

The Duncan of Jordanstone art and design college could be folded into a larger arts and humanities faculty under Dundee University’s restructure plans.

University bosses unveiled a plan to cut costs on Tuesday which includes moving from eight different academic schools to three faculties.

These would be the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, the Faculty of Engineering, Science and Allied Health and the Faculty of Medicine and Life Sciences.

Under the proposal the university confirmed Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design (DJCAD) would join the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

Dundee University is battling at £35 million deficit.

This would incorporate creative arts courses as well as business, social sciences and humanities.

Despite the change in structure, the university say DJCAD would maintain its brand.

But politicians say the move would be “disappointing”.

Established over 100 years ago, DJCAD, ranked as one of the top art schools in the UK, became part of Dundee University in 1994.

Previously it had been an independent institute.

Interim principal Shane O’Neill said there is a need for the institution to resize.

Financial crisis prompts questions about ‘shape’ of university

“The current financial crisis has challenged us to ask some very fundamental questions about the size, shape, balance and structure of the university.

“The measures we are now proposing would make an essential contribution in our becoming a more appropriately balanced and restructured institution.”

North East Tory MSP Maurice Golden.

North East MSP Maurice Golden said: “Duncan of Jordanstone has nurtured an impressive reputation over the course of its 113-year history.

“Going to DJCAD is a badge of honour for alumni who go on to blaze a trail in the arts world, at home and overseas. That has always carried weight.

“It has always had a separate identity, even when attached to either of the city’s universities or the former technical institute.

“So it would be disappointing for its administration — and distinctive identity — to merge with other departments, especially at this sensitive time.

“The SNP government is yet to detail what support Dundee University and its staff will receive. I would far prefer any support to be in place before making such decisive changes, which when made may never be rolled back.”

More from Education

North East MSP Michael Marra. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Dundee University: SNP government told to provide £75m 'industrial style bailout'
11
Education committee chair Douglas Ross has invited the university to give evidence. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee University bosses face grilling by powerful Holyrood committee
7
Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill
EXCLUSIVE: The full Shane O’Neill interview on Dundee University job cuts
4
CR0049955, Cheryl Peebles, Dunfermline, Announcement of tablets for all Fife pupils in P6 and above with photographs taken at the new Dunfermline Learning Centre. Picture shows; Hannah McRitchie, 16 and George Foxlow, 17, S6 pupils at Woodmill HS with their tablets. Monday 16th September, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
iPads for all Fife school pupils: we answer the key questions
Vehicles in Guardbridge held up by roadworks
Fears 45-minute Guardbridge tailbacks could hit school exam pupils
2
CR0052362 Morgan Academy's Ramadan Iftar party ....Pic Paul Reid
Our best photos as Morgan Academy pupils celebrate Ramadan
5
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School meals menus Picture shows; School meals featured image. NA. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 11/04/2024
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
5
Glenrothes High School, Fife.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife school attack victim's mum speaks out after 'devastating' incident
5
Courier WORLD BOOK DAY 2025 Child's/ Children's name and age: Eden Cruickshanks, 6 months old. Where is your child from?: Arbroath First name: Rachael Last name: Campbell
World Book Day 2025 in pictures as Tayside and Fife kids dress up to…
Forth Valley College's Stirling campus is located on Drip Road. Image: Google Street View
Where does Forth Valley College's funding come from?

Conversation