What does Dundee University crisis mean for Duncan of Jordanstone art college?

The Duncan of Jordanstone art and design college could be folded into a larger arts and humanities faculty under Dundee University’s restructure plans.

University bosses unveiled a plan to cut costs on Tuesday which includes moving from eight different academic schools to three faculties.

These would be the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, the Faculty of Engineering, Science and Allied Health and the Faculty of Medicine and Life Sciences.

Under the proposal the university confirmed Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design (DJCAD) would join the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

This would incorporate creative arts courses as well as business, social sciences and humanities.

Despite the change in structure, the university say DJCAD would maintain its brand.

But politicians say the move would be “disappointing”.

Established over 100 years ago, DJCAD, ranked as one of the top art schools in the UK, became part of Dundee University in 1994.

Previously it had been an independent institute.

Interim principal Shane O’Neill said there is a need for the institution to resize.

Financial crisis prompts questions about ‘shape’ of university

“The current financial crisis has challenged us to ask some very fundamental questions about the size, shape, balance and structure of the university.

“The measures we are now proposing would make an essential contribution in our becoming a more appropriately balanced and restructured institution.”

North East MSP Maurice Golden said: “Duncan of Jordanstone has nurtured an impressive reputation over the course of its 113-year history.

“Going to DJCAD is a badge of honour for alumni who go on to blaze a trail in the arts world, at home and overseas. That has always carried weight.

“It has always had a separate identity, even when attached to either of the city’s universities or the former technical institute.

“So it would be disappointing for its administration — and distinctive identity — to merge with other departments, especially at this sensitive time.

“The SNP government is yet to detail what support Dundee University and its staff will receive. I would far prefer any support to be in place before making such decisive changes, which when made may never be rolled back.”