Education First Class 2025: P1 photos from Angus schools Find your school's class picture. Angus First Class 2025 By Mark Asquith September 30 2025, 6:00am September 30 2025, 6:00am Share First Class 2025: P1 photos from Angus schools Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/5336767/p1-photos-from-angus-schools-photo-gallery/ Copy Link First class memories: See your child’s school photo We’re celebrating a major milestone for the youngest pupils in Angus. Our First Class picture special features Primary 1 classes from schools across the region as children begin their school journey. Photos from schools in Dundee, Fife, and Perth and Kinross will also available later in the week. Airlie Primary School, P1. Photo by Connor Bertie. Auchterhouse Primary School, P1. Photo by Connor Bertie. Birkhill Primary, P1. Borrowfield Primary, Primary 1 Carlogie Primary School, P1. Photo by Connor Bertie. Colliston Primary School, P1. Cortachy Primary School, P1. Eassie Primary School, P1. Ferryden Primary School, Primary 1. Glamis Primary School, P1. Grange Primary School, P1 Class 1. Photo by Connor Bertie. Grange Primary School, P1 Class 2. Photo by Connor Bertie. Hayshead Primary School, 1B. Hayshead Primary School, P1a. Inverbrothock Primary School, P1M. Inverbrothock Primary School, P1R. Inverkeilor Primary School, Primary 1. Langlands Primary School, P1A. Langlands Primary School, P1G. Langlands Primary School, Primary 1C. Letham Primary School, Primary 1. Liff Primary School, P1. Maisondieu Primary School, P1 Class 1. Photo by Connor Bertie. Maisondieu Primary School, P1 Class 2. Photo by Connor Bertie. Mattocks Primary School, P1. Photo by Connor Bertie. Monikie Primary School, P1-2. Muirfield Primary School, P1 Class 1. Photo by Connor Bertie. Muirfield Primary School, P1 Class 2. Photo by Connor Bertie. Murroes Primary School, P1. Newtyle Primary School, P1. Photo by Connor Bertie. Northmuir Primary School, P1G. Northmuir Primary School, P1J. Rosemount Primary, Primary 1. Seaview Primary School, Primary 1a. Southmuir Primary School, P1. Photo by Connor Bertie. St Margaret’s RC Primary School, Primary 1. St Thomas RC Primary School, P1. Photo by Connor Bertie. Strathmore Primary School, P1-2B. Strathmore Primary School, P1N. Tannadice Primary School, P1. Photo by Connor Bertie. Tealing Primary School, P1. Miss Farrell Timmergreens Primary School, P1A. Warddykes Primary School, P1 Class 1. Photo by Connor Bertie. Warddykes Primary School, P1 Class 2. Photo by Connor Bertie. Woodlands Primary School, P1. Photo by Connor Bertie.