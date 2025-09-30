First Class 2025: P1 photos from Angus schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Class 2025: P1 photos from Angus schools

Find your school's class picture.

By Mark Asquith

First class memories: See your child’s school photo

We’re celebrating a major milestone for the youngest pupils in Angus.

Our First Class picture special features Primary 1 classes from schools across the region as children begin their school journey.

Photos from schools in Dundee, Fife, and Perth and Kinross will also available later in the week.

Airlie Primary School, P1. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Auchterhouse Primary School, P1. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Birkhill Primary, P1.
Borrowfield Primary, Primary 1
Carlogie Primary School, P1. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Colliston Primary School, P1.
Cortachy Primary School, P1.
Eassie Primary School, P1.
Ferryden Primary School, Primary 1.
Glamis Primary School, P1.
Grange Primary School, P1 Class 1. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Grange Primary School, P1 Class 2. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Hayshead Primary School, 1B.
Hayshead Primary School, P1a.
Inverbrothock Primary School, P1M.
Inverbrothock Primary School, P1R.
Inverkeilor Primary School, Primary 1.
Langlands Primary School, P1A.
Langlands Primary School, P1G.
Langlands Primary School, Primary 1C.
Letham Primary School, Primary 1.
Liff Primary School, P1.
Maisondieu Primary School, P1 Class 1. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Maisondieu Primary School, P1 Class 2. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Mattocks Primary School, P1. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Monikie Primary School, P1-2.
Muirfield Primary School, P1 Class 1. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Muirfield Primary School, P1 Class 2. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Murroes Primary School, P1.
Newtyle Primary School, P1. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Northmuir Primary School, P1G.
Northmuir Primary School, P1J.
Rosemount Primary, Primary 1.
Seaview Primary School, Primary 1a.
Southmuir Primary School, P1. Photo by Connor Bertie.
St Margaret’s RC Primary School, Primary 1.
St Thomas RC Primary School, P1. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Strathmore Primary School, P1-2B.
Strathmore Primary School, P1N.
Tannadice Primary School, P1. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Tealing Primary School, P1. Miss Farrell
Timmergreens Primary School, P1A.
Warddykes Primary School, P1 Class 1. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Warddykes Primary School, P1 Class 2. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Woodlands Primary School, P1. Photo by Connor Bertie.

