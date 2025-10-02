Education First Class 2025: P1 photos from Perth and Kinross schools Find your school's class picture. Perth First Class By Mark Asquith & Katherine Ferries October 2 2025, 6:00am October 2 2025, 6:00am Share First Class 2025: P1 photos from Perth and Kinross schools Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/5336772/first-class-2025-p1-photos-from-perth-schools-photo-gallery/ Copy Link First class memories: See your child’s school photo We’re celebrating a major milestone for the youngest pupils in Perth and Kinross. Our First Class picture special features Primary 1 classes from schools across the region as children begin their school journey. Photos from schools in Dundee, and Angus are also available. Our Fife gallery will be published later in the week. Community School of Auchterarder, P1G. Community School of Auchterarder, P1MV. Community School of Auchterarder, P1J. Collace Primary School, P1. Burrelton Primary. Image: Ethan Williams Balbeggie Primary School, P1. Auchtergaven Primary. Image: Ethan Williams Ardvreck School, P1. Alyth Primary. Image: Ethan Williams Aberuthven PS, Primary 1. Abernethy Primary School, Primary 1. Fossoway Primary School, P1. Fairview Primary. Image: Ethan Williams Crieff Primary School, P1S. Crieff Primary School, P1M. Crieff Primary School, P1-2C. Crieff Primary School, P1 ISP. Craigie Primary. Image: Ethan Williams Letham Primary. Image: Ethan Williams Meigle Primary, Mrs Tasker and P1 Thomas. Image: Ethan Williams Luncarty Primary. Image: Ethan Williams Longforgan Primary School, Primary 1. Goodlyburn Primary P1B. Image: Ethan Williams Goodlyburn Primary P1A. Image: Ethan Williams Newhill Primary School, P1M. Newhill Primary School, P1W. Muthill Primary School, P1. Morrison’s Academy, P1. Moncreiffe Primary. Image: Ethan Williams Inch View Primary P1A. Image: Ethan Williams Guildtown Primary. Image: Ethan Williams Stanley Primary. Image: Ethan Williams St. Stephen’s Primary School, Primary 1. St Ninians Primary. Image: Ethan Williams St Madoes Primary. Image: Ethan Williams St Johns RC Primary P1B. Image: Ethan Williams St Johns RC Primary P1A. Image: Ethan Williams Ruthvenfield Primary – Ms Buchanan with the P1’s. Image: Ethan Williams Royal School of Dunkeld. Image: Ethan Williams RDM Primary, P1W-K. RDM Primary, P1P-I. Tulloch Primary P1A. Image: Ethan Williams Tulloch Primary P1B. Image: Ethan Williams Viewlands Primary P1B. Image: Ethan Williams Viewlands Primary P1A. Image: Ethan Williams Oakbank Primary P1A. Image: Ethan Williams Oakbank Primary P1B. Image: Ethan Williams Portmoak Primary, P1-2. Pitcairn Primary. Image: Ethan Williams Our Lady’s RC Primary. Image: Ethan Williams Rattray Primary P1B. Image: Ethan Williams Rattray Primary School, P1. Rattray Primary School, P1-2. Invergowrie Primary. Image: Ethan Williams Inchture Primary P1A. Image: Ethan Williams Inchture Primary P1B. Image: Ethan Williams Kettins Primary. Image: Ethan Williams Kinnoull Primary School, Primary 1. Inch View Primary P1B. Image: Ethan Williams Rattray Primary P1A. Image: Ethan Williams