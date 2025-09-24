Why US students are trading Ivy Leagues for Fife coast – and reshaping life in St Andrews

St Andrews fresher Maddie Fleetham is the only Brit on her floor – but that suits her just fine.

Maddie, 18, recently moved into swanky St Salvator’s Hall, affectionately known as “Sallies”.

Sallies, she explains, is notoriously popular with US students – “everyone on my floor is American, mostly from New York.”

This influx of Americans at Scotland’s oldest university has been well documented.

Roughly 1 in 5 undergrads at University of St Andrews are American, the highest proportion of any Scottish university.

A 2025 article in The Times even deemed the town a “mini-Nantucket”.

But for Maddie, who is studying economics and international relations, that’s not a bad thing.

“I like being at such an international uni,” she says between freshers events.

“The Americans bring a real appetite and willingness to travel, they’re quite adventurous. I’ve already made plans to go to Europe in the October break with some people from Sallies.”

‘House party culture’ and ‘not sororities’

Certainly, the US cohort bring a buzzy, energetic quality to the university’s social scene.

House party culture — big at US unis, where the drinking age is 21 — fits easily into St Andrews’ small, walkable town.

And then there’s the sorority and fraternity traditions which have made their way across the pond.

While St Andrews doesn’t technically have any fraternities or sororities, there are several exclusive, single-sex societies at the university where community, philanthropy and (very upscale) socials are at the fore.

For example, Maddie tells me she’s applying to the prestigious Lumsden Club.

“I’d definitely try to join a sorority if I’d gone to uni in the states,” she says. “I like that idea of a supportive group of women who are all interested in helping the local community.

“It’s really good for networking beyond studies as well, for jobs and things like that.”

Though St Andrews’ society applications lack the intensity of US sorority “rush”, pricey tickets (£50–£100 per event) often price out many students, especially Brits.

“There are definitely some grounds for the stereotype that the American cohort are a bit elitist,” Maddie admits. “That’s not pulled out of thin air.”

All the prestige, half the price

Indeed, when it comes to Americans choosing St Andrews, money and prestige are huge factors.

For California transplant Solene Graham, 18, a stateside education of St Andrews’ pedigree would have cost her “almost double the amount in fees”.

After selecting St Andrews on her ‘Common App’ – the US equivalent of a UCAS application, where St Andrews is one of just a few UK universities listed – she came to visit.

She was considering the equally prestigious Wesleyan University in Connecticut, but “didn’t like the feel of the town”, and ultimately chose St Andrews.

It’s a story the university’s deputy admissions director, Ivar Moller, sees again and again.

He regularly visits both private and state schools in the US to help recruit international students.

Ivar and his team recruit students considering top-tier US universities, particularly from the Northeast, California, and Texas.

The reasons for their mass interest go far beyond ‘Wills and Kate’ romanticism.

St Andrews, he points out, offers a history that US institutions can’t match.

“The fact that St Andrews is an ancient university makes it different from American universities,” explains Ivar, who hails from Fife and lives in St Andrews.

“It’s also the size that a lot of Americans are looking for, very personal and close-knit. With everything going on in the world right now, the safety aspect is very important to a lot of the families I speak to.”

‘Domineering’ Americans taking up too much space?

So the university gives American students a taste of tradition they wouldn’t otherwise get, and in return they bring some of their campus culture to the town.

But not everyone is happy about it.

One parent of a Scottish St Andrews student, who did not wish to be named, told The Courier they had concerns about their child’s university experience as a result of the high proportion of American students.

“I’ve seen it quoted that 1 in 5 students here is American but my son feels that’s underestimated,” she said.

“This considerably dilutes the chance of Scottish students being offered a place within their own country.

“Aside from that, the education received by international students rarely benefits the UK as the graduates invariably return to their own country.

“My son’s observation of the Americans is that they are quite confident and domineering which can make UK students feel uneasy.”

Americans ‘absolutely not’ nicking Scots’ spots, says admissions director

Deputy admission director Ivar confirms that around 20% of St Andrews’ enrolled undergraduate population come from the USA, with between 300-500 new students arriving this year from the United States.

But he points out that there are still more enrolled Scottish undergrads (“between 1 in 4 and 1 in 3”) than Americans.

And he emphasises that no Scots are losing places to internationals, as the university meets its home student cap.

The reason for this is that Scottish students are funded by the government, whereas international students are funded privately.

“We receive funding from the Scottish Government for a set number of home students across the university,” he says. “We try to land on that number exactly, and we manage that very well.

“The narrative of an American or other international student in the place of a Scot is absolutely, fundamentally not true. And it would be detrimental to us to do that.”

He also points out that St Andrews doesn’t run engineering or MBA programmes, which are often more popular with international students from Asia and Africa.

So Americans make up a bigger share of St Andrews’ international cohort, unlike other Scottish unis, which attract more students from Asia and Africa.

Still, he doesn’t blame locals for questioning the perceived Americanisation of their town.

“Naturally, as a Scottish guy, if I’m walking down the street here and hear an American accent, it kind of stands out,” he admits.

“Fife is a little bit more rural and insular than bigger cities, which are naturally more diverse.”

Tensions between town and gown

If there is a bubbling hostility towards the American students, fourth-year Adele Spitz, from Boston, hasn’t experienced it in her time at St Andrews.

“I thought that people from the UK would be annoyed by Americans,” reflects the 21-year-old editor-in-chief of St Andrews’ chapter of global student magazine Her Campus.

“But that’s not really what I’ve experienced here. People have been really welcoming. And if you don’t want to be surrounded by a bunch of Americans, you don’t have to be.”

Solene is, however, all-too-aware of her American-ness.

“Having this amount of Americans is really strange because it is a Scottish university,” she says.

“I’m sure the Scottish students feel funny having so many Americans around. And it’s not that big of a town. So I can understand how the infrastructure is not quite set up for this many people coming in, with their parents and everything.

“I can definitely see from the perspective of a townsperson how it would be difficult.

“There’s a constant influx of people, and students walking around late at night, leaving trash and not really having an appreciation for the town.”

For Maddie, who completed her secondary schooling at St Leonard’s School and has worked locally in hospitality for several years, the tension is real – and it’s a tightrope she’s walking.

She admits it’s “a bit of a shame” to walk down the street and hear more American accents than Scottish ones.

“But,” she adds, “as a student, it’s really exciting.”