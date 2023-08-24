The local businesses helping parents raise their children

Parenting can be daunting, knowing what you do will shape your child’s future. But many organisations provide support for parents in the UK.

We have put together a handy list of some of the best options across Perth and Dundee to help parents in east Scotland boost their children’s development.

Glenalmond College

Glenalmond College is an exceptional Scottish boarding and day school for boys and girls aged 12 to 18, offering a unique educational experience. Its ability to balance a challenging academic and personalised curriculum with close school community is unmatched.

Families have chosen Glenalmond because of its excellent academic education that gives pupils the chance to craft their futures and make friendships that last a lifetime.

It’s situated on an inspiring 300 acre-site in the heart of Perthshire, offering an extensive range of sports and activities outside the classroom.

Pupils are the heart of the school. Glenalmond prides itself on supporting, developing and challenging pupils, allowing them to explore their own potential and ambitions.

If you’re interested in Glenalmond College, there will be an open morning on Saturday September 30. The morning starts at 9:30am with a greeting from the warden. Pupils are then provided a guided tour of the school and given the opportunity to meet the teaching staff.

Find out more on the Glenalmond College website.

Kip McGrath

Returning to school after the long summer break can be exciting. But for some, it can be overwhelming.

Kip McGrath meet many learners from primary through to secondary who find aspects of learning maths and English tricky. They may have lost confidence and need a little boost.

Kip McGrath education centres can offer complete support to help your child achieve their full potential.

Kip McGrath are currently offering a free assessment to help identify learners’ strengths and areas of need. They are developing individual plans with a smart goal in mind, giving each child a clear picture of what they should be aiming to achieve.

With teams of fully qualified, experienced teachers on hand who know how to help, Kip McGrath’s programmes are tailored to learning across the Scottish curriculum to help build your child’s confidence and become an independent learner.

With a passion to make a difference, Kip McGrath have a collective experience with learners across all stages, including meeting additional needs.

Book a free assessment at Kip McGrath’s Perth or Dundee education centres today.

Fife Council

Have you ever thought about fostering? Have a child to stay for a day, or even during the weekend or the holidays? As a short break foster carer, you can continue to work while helping a child and their main carer.

Fife Council need people who can foster children on a part-time basis to provide care when their main foster carer is having a break or help a child continue to live with their birth parents or members of their family.

There’s a need for lots of diverse kinds of people who can foster children, whether single, married, retired and/or in a same sex relationship. There are children who are from all kinds of backgrounds with individual experiences and personalities. To meet their needs, Fife Council are looking for foster carers from a variety of backgrounds and who have different life experiences and skills.

Foster with Fife Council and help a child have a brighter future.

Perth and Kinross Council need Carers

Perth and Kinross Council are looking for Host Families and Supported Lodgings Carers – which could be someone like you!

Currently carers are needed to help with:

Unaccompanied children and young people seeking asylum who have come from difficult circumstances around the globe and need a safe, caring environment.

And young people leaving care, who are moving on towards adulthood and independent living.

If you have a spare room, enjoy the company of young adults and would like to help them gain the day-to-day skills they need for adult life, get in touch.

Perth and Kinross Council provide full training and ongoing support to carers and pay them weekly fees to enable them to deliver the appropriate accommodation and support which will help the young person in their care.

For more information, contact Perth and Kinross Council.

Leisureactive Dundee

Leisureactive offers Dundee’s most affordable fitness membership with all the premium features included as standard. With memberships for the whole family, you can access seven friendly, well equipped facilities across the city.

Leisureactive has rolling monthly memberships, ranging from £10 to £23 for juniors and teens and £15-29 for adults. There are no joining fees and no long-term commitment.

Adults can enjoy gym, swim, health suites and classes.

Teens have access to the gym, from age 12 with adult supervision and age 14 alone. There are also swimming and activities like racket sports and small group training.

Kids have a choice of activities from early years classes to football, dance and gymnastics; they can also enjoy all of the pools.

In addition, families can get fit and have fun together with Family Fun Swimming at weekends, play pickleball and more.

Members can also benefit from advanced bookings, a member rewards scheme and discounts across Leisure & Culture Dundee.

Find out more about joining Leisureactive Dundee.