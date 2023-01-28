Spend more money on colleges not ‘mid-life MOT gimmicks’ to boost economy, says further education leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Higher Education

Spend more money on colleges not ‘mid-life MOT gimmicks’ to boost economy, says further education leader

By Cheryl Peebles
January 28 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 28 2023, 12.22pm
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

More money should be spent on colleges including those in Tayside and Fife rather than on gimmicks to boost economic growth, according to a sector leader.

Ian Pretty described forthcoming public information to encourage the over-50s back to work as a ‘midlife-MOT’ gimmick.

Colleges, he said, can teach the skills need by employers to industry standards and play a key role in creating boosting the economy.

Mr Pretty, chief executive of the Collab Group which represents a network of UK colleges, highlighted Dundee and Angus College, Fife College and Perth College UHI as offering high-quality opportunities for upskilling and reskilling.

Ian Pretty, chief executive of of Collab Group. Image: supplied.

Referring to a campaign planned by Rishi Sunak to coax people out of early retirement, as reported by The Times, he said: “A ‘midlife MoT’ is just the latest gimmick when all the government really need to do is look at the further education colleges across the UK that are regularly turning out well-educated, well-rounded people who are ‘job ready’.

“If the government truly believes in creating growth and is committed to its levelling up agenda, it’s time to start investing in education.

“Our further education colleges offer the much-needed higher technical qualifications that will create a higher skilled workforce, increase productivity, and deliver sustained economic growth – which leads to long-term economic prosperity.”

Skills shortage in engineering, construction, social care

According to the Office for National Statistics, the current increase in economic inactivity – the reason for low levels of unemployment – is down to ill health and an exodus by workers aged between 50 and 64

Skills shortages, Mr Pretty said, are most acute in industries with workers with higher technical qualifications, such as engineering, construction, digital skills, health and social care – practical skills colleges can equip people with job-ready.

As colleges tend to recruit from the local area and offer a more supportive learning environment, they have higher graduation numbers, he says.

Mr Pretty said: “All of this creates a pipeline of rich talent that can offer a solution to the skills shortage and inflation-linked pay claims, which could help with the current cost-of-living crisis.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Higher Education

Elon Musk giving a double thumbs-up sign
MARTIN DOMINIK: Is Elon Musk right about 'planet B' or can space exploration help…
still from the Walt Disney film peter Pan, showing Peter battling Captain Hook.
JIM SPENCE: Peter Pan trigger warning risks real harm to students
Madras College
'World-leading' St Andrews University Business School to be based at former Madras College site
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
In pictures: Highlights from St Andrews 2022 winter graduations
photo shows a group of young boys in a classroom in Somalia.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee should be luring students from Africa - and hoping they bring…
2
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
COURIER OPINION: Curb on overseas students would intensify issues facing higher education sector and…
A photo of an Abertay University postgraduate student on a VR headset
5 reasons to enrol on a postgrad course in 2023
photo shows workers holding placards on a picket line outside Dundee University.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee University must resolve industrial action and get on with delivering for…
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Report reveals Dundee University supports more than 6,700 city jobs
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
St Andrews University couple make history with Scotland's first legal Jewish same-sex wedding

Most Read

1
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
5

More from The Courier

Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee street closed temporarily after car crashes into bus shelter
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man, 47, at Dundee multi
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Firefighters battling blaze at Kinross home
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scottish Lib Dem leader calls for Fife firefighter who died after battling Jenners blaze…
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
Perth College UHI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel

Editor's Picks

Most Commented