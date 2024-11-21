Best pictures from first day of Stirling University winter graduations 2024

More than 300 University of Stirling students graduated during a ceremony on campus today.

Held in the National Tennis Centre, the event was the first of three to take place at the university this week.

Overall, more than 1,000 graduates will celebrate their academic achievements, joined by their loved ones and faculty members.

Tomorrow, tennis star and Dunblane lad Jamie Murray and retail entrepreneur Stanley Morrice will both receive honorary degrees.

Professor Sir Gerry McCormac, principal and vice-chancellor, said: “Graduation is always a special occasion for the university – a time to celebrate with our graduates and their families and friends, and an opportunity to recognise the hard work and academic achievements of our students.”

Here are some of the best photos of the big day, captured before and during the ceremony.

