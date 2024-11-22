Best pictures of Stirling University winter graduations 2024 day two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Education Higher Education

Best pictures of Stirling University winter graduations 2024 day two

Local tennis star Jamie Murray and retail entrepreneur Stanley Morrice received honorary degrees.

Jamie Murray received his honorary doctorate in recognition for his contribution to Scottish and UK tennis. Image: Elaine Livingstone
Jamie Murray received his honorary doctorate in recognition for his contribution to Scottish and UK tennis. Image: Elaine Livingstone
By Isla Glen

Hundreds more graduates walked across the stage and celebrated their achievements on University of Stirling campus today.

Held in the National Tennis Centre, two ceremonies saw students receive their certificates for business, computing science, mathematics, health sciences, and social sciences, amongst others.

Tennis ace Jamie Murray and retail entrepreneur Stanley Morrice also received honorary degrees.

It follows yesterday’s ceremony, during which 300 students received their degree certificates.

Here at the best images from the graduations.

Graduates ahead of the ceremony.
Proud friends posed for graduation pictures.
Students from across the globe walked across the stage.
Stirling graduates were dressed to impressed.
Families gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating students.
A selfie of the big day.
Delighted graduates held scrolls and gifts in the photographs.
Families gathered by the loch to get photographs of the occasion.
Ceremonies were held in the National Tennis Centre on campus.
Graduates chatting before the ceremony.
Stanley Morrice, an influential figure in the retail and wholesale sectors, received an honorary degree.
Smiling faces as the achievements of graduates was celebrated.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Higher Education

Living space of ground floor student apartment near former Kilrymont building. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
St Andrews Madras College: Exclusive 'first peek' inside Kilrymont following student residence redevelopment
Friends gathered together to celebrate their academic achievements, posing for photos in front of the loch. Images: University of Stirling
Best pictures from first day of Stirling University winter graduations 2024
CR0050930, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Photos of Dundee University scientist David Gray, who got into drug discovery because his brother was asthmatic. His son also ended up being asthmatic and the drugs David helped develop are used by his son every day. Picture Shows; Dundee University scientist David Gray, School of Lifes Sciences, University of Dundee, Dow Street, Dundee, 19th Nov 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee scientist David grew up watching his brother struggle to breathe - so he…
St Andrews housing crisis: Students protesting about accommodation pressures in the town in 2022. Image: Steven MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Are St Andrews and Dundee students facing an affordable 'housing crisis'?
4
Madras College pupils celebrate their exam results.
Madras College pupils reveal ambitions for the future after exam results success
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Author interview RM Brown Picture shows; Author RM (Rebecca) Brown as a child, and now. . na. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; Unknown
Former Dundee High pupil Rebecca shouts out supportive teachers as she launches debut fantasy…
Former president Donald Trump is guided off stage after shooting. Image: Shutterstock
Donald Trump shooting: Fife academic on consequences for US presidential race

Conversation