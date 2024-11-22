Best pictures of Stirling University winter graduations 2024 day two

Hundreds more graduates walked across the stage and celebrated their achievements on University of Stirling campus today.

Held in the National Tennis Centre, two ceremonies saw students receive their certificates for business, computing science, mathematics, health sciences, and social sciences, amongst others.

Tennis ace Jamie Murray and retail entrepreneur Stanley Morrice also received honorary degrees.

It follows yesterday’s ceremony, during which 300 students received their degree certificates.

Here at the best images from the graduations.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook