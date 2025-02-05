Who is on Stirling University remunerations committee that approved principal’s ‘disgusting’ pay rise?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Education Higher Education

Who is on Stirling University remunerations committee that approved principal’s ‘disgusting’ pay rise?

The university says its Remunerations Committee set an "appropriate" £414k annual salary for Gerry McCormac.

Six people sit on the university's Remunerations Committee, which reviews certain staff salaries. Image: University of Stirling
Six people sit on the university's Remunerations Committee, which reviews certain staff salaries. Image: University of Stirling
By Alex Watson

University of Stirling staff and students hit out at the institution last week after its principal was awarded a £119,000 salary increase in two years.

Professor Sir Gerry McCormac now earns £414,000 annually, or £438,000 per year, including pension contributions, making him Scotland’s best-paid higher education boss.

This equates to around £18,000 in take-home pay per month.

The university argues the wage is set by the university’s Remunerations Committee, “at a level that is appropriate to the size and scale of the job.”

But who is on the committee, and what are their salary-setting credentials? Here’s what you need to know.

What is the Remunerations Committee’s purpose?

According to the University of Stirling, the committee “undertakes a review of professorial and senior University Services staff salaries, including that of the Principal, on an annual basis.”

Currently, six people make up the committee.

All of them are also members of the university court, which is Stirling University’s governing body

The court has overall responsibility for the management of university resources and the “ongoing strategic direction of the university”. It also makes decisions on any major developments.

Does the Remunerations Committee get paid?

The University of Stirling’s most recent financial statement states the chair of the university court received payment totalling £21,605 in the 2023-24 year.

In 2022-2023, the chair received £22,000.

The only other money paid to court members during that time was awarded to cover “out-of-pocket expenses.”

Dubbed ‘greedy Gerry’ by students, Professor Sir Gerry McCormac has been in post at Stirling University since 2010. Image: University of Stirling/PA

What are other University of Stirling staff members being paid?

The university says it has around 1,652 members of full-time staff across all roles, including in academic, administration and catering departments, to name a few.

The median wage of all employees is £45,053, meaning Sir Gerry is paid nine times the average staff member, though many salaries will fall below this figure.

Thirty University of Stirling employees are deemed “higher paid” by the institution, making between £100,000 and £229,999 per year, excluding employer’s pension contributions.

There is at least one staff member in every pay bracket between those two figures, aside from £180,000-£189,999.

The latest figures show 10 people taking home salaries of between £130,000 and £139,999 annually. In 2023, three individuals fell into that bracket.

Six university staff make between £140,000 and £149,999 per year, up from three last year.

University of Stirling students and staff alike expressed dismay over principal Sir Gerry McCormac’s latest pay hike. Images: University of Stirling

Who is on the Stirling University Remunerations Committee?

Susan Gordon Hardy, chair

As well as heading up the Remunerations Committee, Susan Gordon Hardy has been vice-chair of the university court since December 2019.

Ms Gordon Hardy is described as “an experienced corporate lawyer and board level advisor.”

She studied law at the University of Glasgow and in the United States, going on to work as a solicitor in London and Hong Kong, where she reached partner level, advising multinational fund management groups.

Alongside the remunerations committee, Ms Gordon Hardy is a member of Stirling University’s Governance and Nominations Committee, and its Joint Policy, Planning and Resources Committee.

She is also a University of Stirling pension scheme trustee.

Harry Adam

Harry Adam became chair of Stirling’s university court in June 2021, following 17 years as a court member, with time spent as both deputy and acting chair.

He joined the Remunerations Committee in 2012.

Mr Adam studied at the University of Stirling himself, graduating with a BA in history and politics in 1980.

He spent much of his career working in senior human resources management positions, and is currently a board member and audit committee chair for ConstructionSkills.

On top of his university court and Remunerations Committee roles, Mr Adam is also a member of Stirling University’s Academic Promotions Committee, its Combined Joint Negotiation and Consultation Committee, the Governance and Nominations Committee, and the University Research Ethics Committee.

The University of Stirling has defended its decision to award Sir Gerry a 33.5% pay rise. Image: Uavpics/Shutterstock

Leen Ali

Leen Ali is the current president of the University of Stirling’s Students’ Union, after being voted in by her fellow students in 2023 and re-elected last year.

She is also a trustee of the Students’ Union.

An international student from Sudan, Ms Ali is studying a bachelor’s degree in sociology and social policy.

She became a university court member when she was elected as president, and also sits on the following committees: Remunerations, Governance and Nominations, Health and Safety, Joint Policy, Planning and Resources.

Hamish Grossart

Another University of Stirling alumnus, businessman Hamish Grossart has worked across many industries in high profile roles, including retail, oil and gas, and investment banking.

The university describes him as having “over 35 years boardroom experience, primarily in listed groups.”

Alongside his Remuneration Committee duties, Mr Grossart has been a lay member of the university court since 2017 and also sits on both the Governance and Nominations and Joint Policy, Planning and Resources Committees.

Stirling’s principal and vice-chancellor is now the highest-paid higher education boss in Scotland. Image: Weho/Shutterstock

Dr Mary Allison

Dr Mary Allison is also a university court lay member, as well as a Remuneration Committee participant.

In the past, she has worked in senior roles across the worlds of sport, fitness and healthcare, as well as with several charities.

In 2021, she completed a PhD at the University of Edinburgh.

Gary Fleming

Representing trade union members in the university’s professional services staff on the university court, Gary Fleming is also Unison’s Stirling University secretary.

He sits on the Combined Joint Negotiation and Consultation Committee, as well as the Remunerations Committee.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Higher Education

Six people sit on the university's Remunerations Committee, which reviews certain staff salaries. Image: University of Stirling
Stirling University staff 'disgusted' by principal's 'apocalyptically high' pay rise
4
Glenrothes High.
All schools closed in Tayside, Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn
4
Six people sit on the university's Remunerations Committee, which reviews certain staff salaries. Image: University of Stirling
Notable people you didn't know studied at Stirling University
Six people sit on the university's Remunerations Committee, which reviews certain staff salaries. Image: University of Stirling
Dundee University staff overwhelmingly vote 'no confidence' in bosses over financial crisis
22
Six people sit on the university's Remunerations Committee, which reviews certain staff salaries. Image: University of Stirling
Hazel Irvine on St Andrews student high jinx, golf and the 'real' Jim McLean…
Six people sit on the university's Remunerations Committee, which reviews certain staff salaries. Image: University of Stirling
Best pictures of Stirling University winter graduations 2024 day two
Six people sit on the university's Remunerations Committee, which reviews certain staff salaries. Image: University of Stirling
St Andrews Madras College: Exclusive 'first peek' inside Kilrymont following student residence redevelopment
Six people sit on the university's Remunerations Committee, which reviews certain staff salaries. Image: University of Stirling
Best pictures from first day of Stirling University winter graduations 2024
Six people sit on the university's Remunerations Committee, which reviews certain staff salaries. Image: University of Stirling
Dundee scientist David grew up watching his brother struggle to breathe - so he…
Six people sit on the university's Remunerations Committee, which reviews certain staff salaries. Image: University of Stirling
Are St Andrews and Dundee students facing an affordable 'housing crisis'?
4

Conversation