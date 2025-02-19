How is Stirling University funded and how is it doing financially?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How is Stirling University funded and how is it doing financially?

At a time when other Scottish universities are struggling financially, Stirling's appears to be thriving.

More than 18,500 people study at the University of Stirling. Image: University of Stirling
By Alex Watson

The University of Stirling’s principal and vice-chancellor Professor Sir Gerry McCormac faced criticism from his staff, students and members of the public recently after his salary was revealed.

Following a £119,000 pay rise in two years, Sir Gerry now earns £414,000 annually, or £438,000 per year, including pension contributions.

Some Stirling University staff expressed “disgust” over the  amount, which is more than twice the first minister’s annual wage.

It makes him the best paid higher education boss in Scotland. But does his leadership performance justify his compensation?

Professor Sir Gerry McCormac has been in post at Stirling University since 2010. Image: University of Stirling/PA

At a time when other Scottish universities, like the University of Dundee, are struggling financially, Stirling appears to be thriving, with a turnover of £179.2 million and profits of nearly £7m.

In its latest available accounts, from the financial year 2023-24, the university reported 5.6% total income growth, with a surplus of £6.9 million, “despite a challenging economic and sector landscape”.

Here’s a closer look at where Stirling University gets its money from and a breakdown of its £179.2m turnover.

Tuition fees – 38.6%

In 2023-24, money from tuition fees made up the largest portion (38.6%) of the University of Stirling’s overall income, bringing in £69.1m in total.

The university said this was despite “significant challenges in terms of international student recruitment.”

Over 18,500 people enrolled as students, and more than 30% were international, equating to around 5,550 people.

While Scottish students don’t pay tuition fees, international students and those from elsewhere in the UK will likely have contributed something towards the cost of their education.

Funding body grants – 27.4%

In its accounts, the university shows that £49.1m came from unspecified “funding body grants” in 2023-24, representing around 27.4% of its overall income.

The Scottish Funding Council (the government body responsible for higher education) awards grants to universities in Scotland using public cash in order to fund Scottish students who pay no tuition fees.

The University of Stirling has many notable honorary graduates, including Outlander actor Sam Heughan. Image: Elaine Livingstone/University of Stirling/PA Wire

Research income – 11%

Research grants made up 11% of the University of Stirling’s income in 2023-24, adding up to £19.7m.

This figure includes £2.6m from the £214m 10-year Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Region Deal, which was awarded in 2023, to be funded by both the UK and Scottish Governments.

The university notes “continued success in expanding the research grant capture in recent years.”

Other income – 20.7%

The University of Stirling raked in £37.1m of miscellaneous “other” income during 2023-24, or 20.7% of its total turnover.

Its accounts highlighted “increased commercial activity from residences, catering and conferences.”

This figure includes £4.3m from the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Region Deal.

The university is known for its beautiful campus. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Investments – 1.9%

A small portion (1.9%) of the university’s income comes from financial investments.

In 2023-24, these made £3.4m – a jump up from the previous year, “reflecting the increase in interest rates”, says Stirling University.

Donations and endowments – 0.4%

Finally, £0.8m worth of donations and endowments made up 0.4% of the University of Stirling’s income during 2023-24.

These payments tend to come from graduates of the institution who wish to support their alma mater by giving back financially, or money is left to the university in someone’s will, following their death.

Conversation