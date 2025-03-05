Where does Forth Valley College’s funding come from?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Where does Forth Valley College’s funding come from?

The college's latest accounts show a shortfall of more than £4m.

Forth Valley College's Stirling campus is located on Drip Road. Image: Google Street View
By Alex Watson

Established in 2005, after the merger of Falkirk and Clackmannan Colleges, Forth Valley College has been providing further education in Stirling, Alloa and Falkirk for 20 years.

Around 13,500 students attend Forth Valley College (FVC), and it is a popular place of study for many people living in and around Stirling.

The Courier recently analysed the finances of the area’s other main higher education institution, the University of Stirling, which reported a turnover of £179.2 million and profits of nearly £7m in 2023-24.

FVC’s latest available accounts date back to the financial year 2021-22.

During that period, the college recorded a turnover of £42m, with a deficit of just over £4.6m.

Its biggest expenditure was staff costs, which came in at £32.4m in 2021-22.

Here’s a closer look at where Forth Valley College gets its money from.

Public cash – 75%

The Scottish Funding Council invests around £2 billion of public money per year in Scotland’s 19 universities and 24 colleges, including Forth Valley College.

During the financial year 2021-22, it received just over £31.4m (the vast majority of its income) from this non-departmental public body.

The Scottish Funding Council says its grants are intended to be used for “learning and teaching, skills development, research and innovation, staff, buildings and equipment.”

The body is expected to hold the colleges, universities and other institutions it finances to account for their delivery of required outcomes.

Tuition fees and education contracts – 21.8%

Though many students enrolled at FVC are eligible for funding support, tuition fees make up a substantial proportion (£9.1m) of its income.

International students are charged £8,000 per year to undertake Higher National Certificate (HNC) and Higher National Diploma (HND) courses.

During 2021-22, UK and EU students paid a total of £138,000 in further education fees, while non-EU students paid £5,000.

Education contracts brought in £1.5m for the college.

Now First Minister John Swinney pictured on a visit to Forth Valley College in 2016. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Other grant income – 0.9%

A small proportion of FVC’s income, totalling £389,000, came from miscellaneous grants in 2021-22.

This included £148,000 in revenue and £60,000 in capital from the Forth Valley College Foundation charity.

The UK Government’s Job Retention Scheme, intended to assist employers with salary, national insurance and pension costs for staff furloughed as a result of the Covid pandemic, provided £7,000 to the college.

Other operating income – 1.8%

Money generated by the college’s residences, catering services and conferences during 2021-22 totalled £419,000 of its £781,000 “other” operating income.

Its financial statement does not elaborate on where the rest of this income came from.

Grant from FVC Foundation – 0.5%

Finally, in 2021-22, FVC received a £208,000 grant from the aforementioned Forth Valley College Foundation.

The college’s list of expenditures notes that it also made a donation of £1.5m to the foundation during the same financial year, which contributed substantially to FVC’s £4.6m deficit.

