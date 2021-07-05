MAP: Top 5 play parks in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

School’s out and the children want to play.

To help you find somewhere to go, we’ve compiled a map of what we think are the best play parks in Tayside and Fife.

We’ve created a top five for each area, Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

Most of the parks have equipment suitable for younger and older children, and are well worth a trip.

Summer holidays can be a costly time for families, as they seek to entertain children for more than seven long weeks.

Thankfully, there are loads of great play parks just a short drive away in our area and all you need to do is pack a picnic and go.

A top choice among parents in Dundee is Camperdown Country Park, where there is a play complex including slides, climbing nets and suspension bridges.

A sunny day in Perth will always see the town’s South Inch play park busy with families letting their children burn off energy.

In Fife, Craigtoun Country Park, in St Andrews is hard to beat. The attractive park has a great free play area alongside its paid-for (but very reasonably priced) seasonal attractions including the Rio Grande miniature railway.

In Angus, kids will love getting soaked at the new splash zone next to the main play area at Seafront Splash in Montrose.

Top fives

Dundee

Camperdown Country Park

Baxter Park

Lochee Park

Magdalen Green (Roseangle)

Castle Green, Broughty Ferry

Angus

Seafront Splash, Montrose

Blue Seaway, Monifeith

Sandy Sensation, Carnoustie

Monikie Country Park

West Links Fun Park, Arbroath

Fife

Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy

Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews

Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline

Lochore Meadows, Crosshill

Tentsmuir Forest

Perthshire