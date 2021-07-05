MAP: Top 5 play parks in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

School’s out and the children want to play.
To help you find somewhere to go, we’ve compiled a map of what we think are the best play parks in Tayside and Fife.
We’ve created a top five for each area, Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross.
Most of the parks have equipment suitable for younger and older children, and are well worth a trip.
Summer holidays can be a costly time for families, as they seek to entertain children for more than seven long weeks.
Thankfully, there are loads of great play parks just a short drive away in our area and all you need to do is pack a picnic and go.
A top choice among parents in Dundee is Camperdown Country Park, where there is a play complex including slides, climbing nets and suspension bridges.
A sunny day in Perth will always see the town’s South Inch play park busy with families letting their children burn off energy.
In Fife, Craigtoun Country Park, in St Andrews is hard to beat. The attractive park has a great free play area alongside its paid-for (but very reasonably priced) seasonal attractions including the Rio Grande miniature railway.
In Angus, kids will love getting soaked at the new splash zone next to the main play area at Seafront Splash in Montrose.
Top fives
Dundee
- Camperdown Country Park
- Baxter Park
- Lochee Park
- Magdalen Green (Roseangle)
- Castle Green, Broughty Ferry
Angus
- Seafront Splash, Montrose
- Blue Seaway, Monifeith
- Sandy Sensation, Carnoustie
- Monikie Country Park
- West Links Fun Park, Arbroath
Fife
- Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy
- Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews
- Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline
- Lochore Meadows, Crosshill
- Tentsmuir Forest
Perthshire
- South Inch, Perth
- North Inch, Perth
- MacRosty Park, Crieff
- Victoria Park, Aberfeldy
- Larghan Victory Park, Coupar Angus
