Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Education / Schools

Coronavirus: Tayside and Fife parents asked to check for updates on their child’s school ahead of return

By Laura Devlin
August 3 2021, 5.30pm Updated: August 4 2021, 9.36am
Parents across Tayside and Fife are being asked to keep an eye out for any changes in their children's school before the new term starts later this month.
Following the First Minister’s announcement on Tuesday on lifting Covid-19 restrictions, councils in Tayside and Fife are reviewing the new guidance on schools and and expect to update families before the new year begins.

Pupils in Angus return to classrooms on August 11, whilst pupils in Perth and Kinross and Fife go back on August 18. Dundee pupils return on August 17.

What changes can schools expect?

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed today that pupils will continue wearing masks for the first six weeks of the new term, but close contacts of Covid cases will no longer have to self-isolate – provided they have a negative PCR test result.

This, the First Minister said, means that the blanket isolation of whole classes will no longer be routine.

Instead a more targeted approach will identify close contacts at highest risk of infection.

In a bid to boost ventilation, all schools must also have access to CO2 monitoring through either fixed or mobile devices.

Face masks will continue for some time, Nicola Sturgeon said

Teachers will also still be required to maintain one metre social distancing from each other and from children and young people while on school grounds.

This raises the possibility that parents will still be prohibited from entering school grounds in some areas, with current guidance stating parents should not enter school buildings unless required.

Just last week, we told how some parents were upset at the prospect of leaving their children at the school gate on their first ever day.

Fife Council is allowing schools in the Kingdom the set their own policy on the issue, whilst Dundee City Council and Angus Council said they were waiting for up-to-date Scottish Government guidance.

What are the local authorities saying?

The local authorities in Tayside and Fife encouraged parents to check social media and council websites for the latest information on the return to school.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Following this announcement from the First Minister, we will be issuing advice to families on a range of issues about the return to nursery and school before term starts for pupils on Tuesday August 17.

“We would ask families to check the council’s website and our social media channels.”

Inverness school uniform drive
Pupils will return to school after the summer break later this month.

A spokeswoman for Angus Council said: “We are currently reviewing the new guidance and will be updating schools and parents and carers shortly via our website, e-newsletter and social media channels.”

A Fife Council spokeswoman added: “Updated information following today’s announcement will be sent out to school communities as soon as possible.”

Perth and Kinross Council has been approached for comment.

Covid school rules explained: Face masks remain but whole class isolation goes

