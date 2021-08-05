Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Education / Schools

Heather’s Highland coo Mairi Moo could help your child with first day of school nerves

By Rebecca McCurdy
August 5 2021, 12.30pm Updated: August 9 2021, 2.31pm
Illustrated by Sarah-Leigh Wills, Heather Lawson's book will help parents and children cope with the big milestones.
Illustrated by Sarah-Leigh Wills, Heather Lawson's book will help parents and children cope with the big milestones.

A new children’s book about Highland coo Mairi Moo aims to help little ones with anxiety about big steps such as starting school for the first time.

Dundee-based child psychologist Heather Lawson’s title character in Mairi Moo is Starting School is nervous about her first day in the classroom.

The Broughty Ferry author’s book is the first in a series which helps young children face their fears with insightful tips to overcome the major milestone.

The book will include coping techniques and rhyming phrases for children to remember when they feel worried.

Supporting children experiencing anxiety is Heather’s “bread and butter” as she has worked with the NHS Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) since 2015.

NHS CAMHS psychologist Heather Lawson has written Mairi Moo is Starting School to help children overcome their anxiety.

Starting school anxiety

But the clinical associate psychologist’s book is perhaps even timelier as many children have faced disruptions to their nursery and school experience because of Covid-19.

She wrote the book as a new parent to her son Josh in February 2020 in an effort to share her knowledge with parents.

The book was illustrated by Sarah-Leigh Wills.

The book aims to help children and their parents understand that anxiety is a normal feeling however it does not have to stop them facing their fears.

Heather said: “I wanted a resource that helps children and their parents understand that it’s normal to feel anxious. It might not feel pleasant, but it’s natural to feel this way about starting school.

“I think many more parents and children will be feeling this way because of a disrupted nursery year.”

Parents can play a key role

The book also features guidance for parents and carers to help their children overcome their anxiety.

Heather has shared calming techniques for parents to practice with their child to help them control the physical and mental effects on anxiety.

She added: “No parent wants to see their child distressed. Sometimes it can feel quite overwhelming if your child is worried but it’s really important to try and contain that and say ‘this is what worries feel like and it’s completely normal’”.

One technique, she said, could involve parents sharing a time when they have felt nervous but have still been able to accomplish something anyway.

Mairi Moo will help children overcome their anxiety in other milestones as books in the upcoming series tackles her fear of the dentist, math worries and losing friendships.

The book can be purchased from all major book retailers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]