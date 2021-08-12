Face masks in class: Our poll finds only 1 in 16 people agree with rule

Only one in 16 people agree that secondary school pupils should continue to wear face masks in class, according to our poll.

The requirement for young people in S1 to S6 to wear face coverings in classrooms and around school buildings will remain for at least the first six weeks of the new term.

We asked readers whether they agreed with the decision taken by the Scottish Government.

A massive 93.7% of those who responded said secondary school pupils should not have to wear masks in class. Only 6.27% felt they should.

Our poll on face coverings in classrooms also prompted debate on social media.

Vikki Wood said: “They should go. They should go everywhere. If people can dance the night away in a nightclub then why should anyone else wear one?”

William Cameron wrote: “Keep them for moving around corridors and between classes, but not in class.”

But Lorna Buist posted: “I have to wear mine up to eight hours a day, so what’s wrong?”

Thousands of pupils across Tayside and Fife will wear face masks in class for the first time as youngsters start S1 this week and next.

Yet customers in nightclubs, which were allowed to reopen on Monday, can dance mask-free.

We previously told how for hearing impaired teenagers like Layla Cooke, wearing face masks in school can heighten anxiety and cause difficulties in communicating with peers and teachers.

The 15-year-old, from Windygates, in Fife, found the last year of education during the pandemic so distressing she decided to leave school at the end of fourth year.

Layla told us: “People like me need to be able to lip read and read body language to clarify what is being said, and that is hard with face masks.”

Parents campaign group UFTScotland has challenged those MSPs who support the rule to try wearing a face covering throughout their working day, while the EIS teaching union supports the continuation of face masks and other mitigation measures for six weeks.

The Scottish Government, which published new guidance for schools last week, says the requirement for face coverings will be kept under constant review and removed earlier than six weeks if supported by evidence.

…schools, unlike pubs or nightclubs… are not voluntary places for young people… First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told BBC Breakfast earlier this week that face coverings were needed due to the change in the self-isolation requirement and the “unique” nature of school settings.

She said: “Young people are unvaccinated, although we are starting to vaccinate 16 and 17 year olds. They are with older adults, teachers and school staff, and, of course, schools, unlike pubs or nightclubs, they are not voluntary places for young people so its important that we continue to be cautious and provide that protection.

“I know many young people don’t like wearing face coverings in classrooms so we won’t keep that in place for longer than is necessary.”