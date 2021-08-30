The Courier Schools Hub: a new info source for families

The Courier Schools Hub is a new online source of information for parents and carers of Tayside and Fife schoolchildren.

We’ve gathered together loads of useful information in one place so you don’t have to search all over the internet for it.

Primary school lunch menus and holiday calendars for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross are just two of the handy items included.

We also have details of what will happen if there’s a Covid case in your child’s class.

Our schools league table – which ranks Tayside and Fife schools on their Highers performance – is there, and you can see our Schools Checker, where you can find the schools for your catchment area and details including their latest inspection results.

Also there is our new fire safety map – giving the risk rating for every school in Tayside.

The hub – which we will add to as more content is produced – can be easily found on The Courier’s education home page.

The Courier Schools Hub