Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Education / Schools

From Reykjavik to Dundee: How local pupils are leading the way with Icelandic model of drug prevention

By Laura Devlin
September 20 2021, 7.30am Updated: September 20 2021, 9.32am

Baldragon Academy pupils hope to lead the way in a new initiative aimed at helping tackle Dundee’s drugs crisis.

The Kirkton school is set to be one of the first in Scotland involved in the Planet Youth model, a community-based approach aiming to deter young people’s substance use.

The model was first developed in Iceland over 20 years ago and has since been adapted in more than 30 countries around the world.

It’s now to be introduced in Scotland for the first time and the Dundee pupils are at the forefront of the roll-out.

What is Planet Youth?

Also known as the Youth in Iceland Model, the approach aims to strengthen links between schools and communities, as well as encourage parents to spend quality time with their children.

A key component is information about young people’s health and wellbeing, including substance use, which is gathered through anonymous surveys distributed in schools.

Data from the survey is then analysed to find out what the pupils feel is needed, or perhaps missing, in the local community – such as sports or theatre clubs.

At Baldragon, it is planned that pupils in S3 and S4 will take part in the survey.

Hugh McAninch, headteacher at Baldragon Academy.

Headteacher Hugh McAninch said: “The opportunity is to survey our young people around their lifestyle and wellbeing to find out what their needs are in terms of improving outcomes.

“We are asking young people to tell us about their experiences and then from that work with them to put the necessary things in place that will make a difference.

“We will sit with the partners involved and our young people to talk about what the information is telling us and what we need to be thinking about.”

Plans for Scotland-wide roll out

In addition to Dundee, a number of other local authorities across Scotland are taking part in the initiative and it’s hoped this will lead to a widespread rollout of the project.

This is being aided by the charity Winning Scotland Foundation, which aims to build confidence and resilience in all of Scotland’s young people.

Grant Small, impact and delivery manager at the charity, said: “We see this as a great opportunity to engage with schools, communities and parents.

“The survey asks quite in-depth questions about their lives, their activities after school, their alcohol intake, potential drug use.”

Grant Small, impact and delivery manager at Winning Scotland.

“If we know what the young people want in the local area, we can then work with the local partners to see how we can put that in place.”

Grant pointed to the success of the model in its origin country of Iceland, which has seen a significant decrease in the use of drugs and alcohol amongst its adolescent population.

But he also stressed that the Scotland approach would not be a “cut and paste job”, but rather it will be adapted to suit local needs.

He said: “The success of that over the 20 year period has been phenomenal, and they have seen massive reductions in alcohol and drug use amongst young people.

“But it’s important that we don’t just take a project that has worked in Iceland and put it in Scotland.

“We need to contextualise it for Scottish communities, so taking what we think might fit and then helping young people.”

What do the pupils think?

S6 pupils Ashley Henderson and Aiden Miller praised the model as an opportunity to “bring change” to young people’s lives.

Ashley said: “I think it could be really important because it gives people the opportunity to have a say in the community around them.”

Ashley Henderson and Aiden Miller.

“We’ve been chosen to kickstart it and hopefully we can help be the people to bring change to other people’s lives.”

“It’s important for (pupils) to have input because ultimately, it’s them which it will affect.”

Aiden added: “The benefits would be the health and wellbeing of young people will improve, as will the community around them. That’s a good thing.

“Iceland did well at the Euros (a few years back), so you could see how it can help the country. So hopefully it works well in Scotland, we will get through to the semi-finals as well!”

The Youth in Iceland Model got teens to say no to drugs – can Dundee do the same?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]