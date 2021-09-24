Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth pupils design miniature hydrogen-powered cars to tackle climate change

By Rebecca McCurdy
September 24 2021, 5.41pm Updated: September 25 2021, 9.19am
Ethan Mundy, Reuben Watkinson and Brodie Young with their model.
Ethan Mundy, Reuben Watkinson and Brodie Young with their model.

Perth pupils paved the way for a carbon neutral future as they raced their hydrogen-powered cars built from Lego blocks.

S2 and S3 pupils from five Perth schools – Bertha Park High School, Perth Academy, Perth Grammar, St John’s Academy and Perth High School – competed in the Scottish Schools Hydrogen Challenge held at the Bertha Park campus.

Perth Academy took the top spot at the regional final with the team’s green-energy fuelled vehicle travelling an impressive 59.8 metres, which is thought to be one of the furthest distances across the whole competition.

Perth High School and St John’s Academy were runners-up and will also progress to the grand final which will be held at COP26 in Glasgow in November, alongside finalists from six other cities including Dundee.

Pupils across the city attended a series of workshops where they learned about the decarbonisation of transport which experts hope will help Scotland meet its Net Zero targets.

Ethan Mundy, Reuben Watkinson and Brodie Young with their hydrogen-powered car they built using Lego and hydrogen fuel cells.

On the day, pupils were given under two hours to build their cars using Lego bricks and hydrogen fuel cells before entering them into the final to see which vehicle travelled the furthest.

Perth High School pupils Ethan Mundy, Reuben Watkinson and Brodie Young were among the young scientists taking part in the contest.

The pupils were pleased to learn how eco-friendly vehicles can help save the planet from climate change.

Ethan, an S3 pupil, said: “We learned a lot about how hydrogen powered batteries can help save the planet with more eco-friendly cars that last.

“We enjoyed putting it together and trying to get it to work with different designs.”

Mr Thomson, principal head teacher of chemistry, said he hoped the experience had helped pupils see the vast choice in careers which are available in STEM subject areas, which includes engineering and science.

Sathkruthi Ankathi, Abbie Crichton, Ethan Mundy and Brodie Young with their models and Chris Wildi, Perth Team Leader for the Hydrogen Challenge, Deputy Head of S3 Miss Sorbie and Principal teacher of Chemistry Mr Thomson.

Experts were also on hand to offer advice to pupils and to educate them on the benefits of green energy.

The challenge was delivered by Arcola Energy, ITM Power and Scottish Power, a partnership formed to help educate people on the importance of green hydrogen in tackling the ongoing climate crisis.

Barry Carruthers, hydrogen director at Scottish Power, said: “Over the past few weeks we have seen thousands of students competing to build the best hydrogen powered Lego vehicle and it’s been amazing to see how they have engaged with the challenge. They’ve shown teamwork, determination and the ability to problem solve as they come up with the most efficient version of their vehicle.

“We have a challenge ahead of us to create a thriving green hydrogen economy that works with electrification to deliver the Net Zero future we need to tackle the climate emergency. I have no doubt that some of the students we have met during the challenge so far will be helping lead the way to a Net Zero future.”

VIDEO: Hydrogen-powered Lego cars fuel for thought for scientists and engineers of the future

 

