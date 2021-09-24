Perth pupils design miniature hydrogen-powered cars to tackle climate change

Perth pupils paved the way for a carbon neutral future as they raced their hydrogen-powered cars built from Lego blocks.

S2 and S3 pupils from five Perth schools – Bertha Park High School, Perth Academy, Perth Grammar, St John’s Academy and Perth High School – competed in the Scottish Schools Hydrogen Challenge held at the Bertha Park campus.

Perth Academy took the top spot at the regional final with the team’s green-energy fuelled vehicle travelling an impressive 59.8 metres, which is thought to be one of the furthest distances across the whole competition.

Perth High School and St John’s Academy were runners-up and will also progress to the grand final which will be held at COP26 in Glasgow in November, alongside finalists from six other cities including Dundee.

Pupils across the city attended a series of workshops where they learned about the decarbonisation of transport which experts hope will help Scotland meet its Net Zero targets.

On the day, pupils were given under two hours to build their cars using Lego bricks and hydrogen fuel cells before entering them into the final to see which vehicle travelled the furthest.

Perth High School pupils Ethan Mundy, Reuben Watkinson and Brodie Young were among the young scientists taking part in the contest.

Fantastic two days of @Arcolaenergy coming in to run the Hydrogen Challenge with our S2 pupils. #ambition #DSYW #skills pic.twitter.com/tmnEWieoQv — Perth Grammar School (@PerthGrammar) September 22, 2021

The pupils were pleased to learn how eco-friendly vehicles can help save the planet from climate change.

Ethan, an S3 pupil, said: “We learned a lot about how hydrogen powered batteries can help save the planet with more eco-friendly cars that last.

“We enjoyed putting it together and trying to get it to work with different designs.”

Mr Thomson, principal head teacher of chemistry, said he hoped the experience had helped pupils see the vast choice in careers which are available in STEM subject areas, which includes engineering and science.

Experts were also on hand to offer advice to pupils and to educate them on the benefits of green energy.

The challenge was delivered by Arcola Energy, ITM Power and Scottish Power, a partnership formed to help educate people on the importance of green hydrogen in tackling the ongoing climate crisis.

Barry Carruthers, hydrogen director at Scottish Power, said: “Over the past few weeks we have seen thousands of students competing to build the best hydrogen powered Lego vehicle and it’s been amazing to see how they have engaged with the challenge. They’ve shown teamwork, determination and the ability to problem solve as they come up with the most efficient version of their vehicle.

“We have a challenge ahead of us to create a thriving green hydrogen economy that works with electrification to deliver the Net Zero future we need to tackle the climate emergency. I have no doubt that some of the students we have met during the challenge so far will be helping lead the way to a Net Zero future.”