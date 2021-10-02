MAP: Six Dundee play parks to be upgraded – here’s what to expect

Children in Dundee will have hours of fun as new adventure trails have been given the green light at six city play parks.

The play parks are being upgraded as part of more than £350,000 of improvement works to play areas, parks and green spaces.

Councillors approved the plans at a neighbourhood services committee on Monday October 27.

Which Dundee play parks are being upgraded?

Children living near Fintryside play park will get a steel adventure trail including a balance beam, chin up bars, monkey bars, stepping pods, mini net twists and gate climber.

The same equipment is to be installed at the play park on Fintry Drive.

Baxter Park will have a Robinia adventure trail installed, to include somersault bars, stilts, stepping posts, balance beams, monkey bar, trail-wobble bridge and appropriate safety surfacing.

The three parks will be upgraded in January 2022 with work expected to be completed by March 2022 to the cost of £40,000.

Three parks in the Strathmartine ward have also been given the stamp of approval for improvements to begin at the cost of £82,294.

A Robinia adventure trail is also being installed at the play park at St Kilda Road, in St Mary’s.

An additional steel adventure trail will be installed at the Thornton Road and Balmuir Road play park to complement the existing equipment. It will see a City Burma bridge and City Shuffle bars added.

The play area on Keswick Terrace, in Kirkton, will also be upgraded to include a seesaw, swings, springer, inclusive roundabout, play panels, mirror panel, litter bins and appropriate safety surfacing.

These renovations will be completed by March 2022, according to council reports.

Neighbourhood services convener, Councillor Anne Rendall, said: “It’s very positive to see such wide-scale investment in our outdoor areas across the city.”

She added: “I know the investment will create new outdoor opportunities for children and families with the installation of adventure trail equipment at five different play parks and the upgrade at another.

“It’s important that we continue to keep Dundee’s outdoor spaces attractive and safe for everyone to use.

“The commitment to spend to maintain and improve the current offering in the city is paramount and will allow more people to get outside and enjoy their neighbourhoods.”