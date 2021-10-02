Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education Schools

MAP: Six Dundee play parks to be upgraded – here’s what to expect

By Rebecca McCurdy
October 2 2021, 7.30am
Six play parks in Dundee will be upgraded as part of Dundee City Council plans.

Children in Dundee will have hours of fun as new adventure trails have been given the green light at six city play parks.

The play parks are being upgraded as part of more than £350,000 of improvement works to play areas, parks and green spaces.

Councillors approved the plans at a neighbourhood services committee on Monday October 27.

Which Dundee play parks are being upgraded?

Children living near Fintryside play park will get a steel adventure trail including a balance beam, chin up bars, monkey bars, stepping pods, mini net twists and gate climber.

The same equipment is to be installed at the play park on Fintry Drive.

The current play park on Fintry Drive.

Baxter Park will have a Robinia adventure trail installed, to include somersault bars, stilts, stepping posts, balance beams, monkey bar, trail-wobble bridge and appropriate safety surfacing.

The three parks will be upgraded in January 2022 with work expected to be completed by March 2022 to the cost of £40,000.

Baxter Park will be upgraded as part of the plans.

Three parks in the Strathmartine ward have also been given the stamp of approval for improvements to begin at the cost of £82,294.

A Robinia adventure trail is also being installed at the play park at St Kilda Road, in St Mary’s.

The play area at St Kilda Road in St Mary’s.

An additional steel adventure trail will be installed at the Thornton Road and Balmuir Road play park to complement the existing equipment. It will see a City Burma bridge and City Shuffle bars added.

The play area on Keswick Terrace, in Kirkton, will also be upgraded to include a seesaw, swings, springer, inclusive roundabout, play panels, mirror panel, litter bins and appropriate safety surfacing.

The Keswick Drive play park which will be upgraded.
The play area between Balmuir Road and Thornton Road.

These renovations will be completed by March 2022, according to council reports.

Neighbourhood services convener, Councillor Anne Rendall, said: “It’s very positive to see such wide-scale investment in our outdoor areas across the city.”

She added: “I know the investment will create new outdoor opportunities for children and families with the installation of adventure trail equipment at five different play parks and the upgrade at another.

“It’s important that we continue to keep Dundee’s outdoor spaces attractive and safe for everyone to use.

“The commitment to spend to maintain and improve the current offering in the city is paramount and will allow more people to get outside and enjoy their neighbourhoods.”

MAP: Top 5 play parks in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire