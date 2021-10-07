Classic video games: 10 of the best to introduce your children to

An error occurred. Please try again.

Many of the classic video games released in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s are the perfect games to introduce to your children.

With the October holidays coming up, now could be the ideal time to take a trip down memory lane with our list of nostalgic video games.

In our video games series, we told how games like Minecraft can have significant educational benefits for young people by encouraging them to play in the classroom.

And Dundee’s own gaming entrepreneur Chris van der Kuyl advised young people on how to break into the gaming world.

Now we have complied our 10 favourite classic video games which were originally released on consoles such as PlayStation and Nintendo 64.

While these games date back to the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, they have been remastered and rereleased on more recent systems so the classic video games can be enjoyed by every generation.

Here is our top 10 classic video games

1. Super Mario 64

It was one of the first games launched on the Nintendo 64 in 1997 however its legacy has stood the test of time and it is still renowned as one of the greatest games of all time.

The game is set in Princess Peach’s Castle where Mario must rescue the princess from the franchises villain, Bowser.

For those who do not have a Nintendo 64 in their attic, the game can still be enjoyed on more recent Nintendo consoles such as the Nintendo Switch.

There are also many more games in the Mario franchise which children will surely enjoy, including Mario Kart.

4. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2

Those who grew up in the PlayStation era will undoubtedly remember the popular Tony Hawk skateboard games.

The first game was released in 1999 while the second was released in 2000.

Both games were – and still are – highly addictive as players try to improve on their skaters points by landing tricks and completing challenges.

Both games have recently been revamped and rereleased on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and 5 and Nintendo Switch.

3. Street Fighter II

It is the only fighting game on our list but it is an ideal game to play with your teenage children.

Released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) in 1992, the game is rated for children aged 12 and over.

There are a range of characters to choose from and once all fighters have been defeated, the player gets the chance to take on the game’s evil dictator M. Benson.

It is also a great multiplayer game where you can take on your opponent one-on-one.

It is known for its unforgettable attack moves including Hadouken, Dragon Punch and Spinning Bird Kick.

Nintendo Switch gamers can enjoy the updated version Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers.

4. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Nintendo recently announced – much to gaming fan’s delight – that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will finally be available to play on the Nintendo Switch.

The game, which was first released for Nintendo 64 in 1998, sees players control the character Link in the fantasy land of Hyrule on a mission to stop the evil king Ganondorf.

The game will be released on the console in late October alongside other Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive games as part of the new subscription plan.

5. Crash Bandicoot

The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was released in 2017 for PlayStation and 2018 for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One in 2018.

It is a compilation of remasters of the first three games in the Crash Bandicoot series – Crash Bandicoot (1996), Cortex Strikes Back (1997) and Warped (1998).

Players control the marsupial title character in his quest to overthrow Doctor Neo Cortex.

6. Spyro the Dragon

Similar to Crash Bandicoot, this is a collection of three remastered PlayStation games.

It’s original was released in 1998 however the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, released in 2018, is available to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The classic video game sees Spyro, a purple dragon, take on his enemies to restore peace.

7. Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VII was first released in 1997 on PlayStation where players control the lead protagonist Cloud in an attempt to overthrow the evil Sephiroth.

It is widely considered to be the greatest role-playing game of all time and a remake is now available to play on the PlayStation 4 and 5.

8. Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Kazooie debuted on the Nintendo 64 in 1998 and players control the dynamic duo as they traverse a series of worlds in search for jigsaw pieces with the end goal of defeating the witch Gruntilda.

It was rereleased on Xbox 360 in 2008 and is also available on Xbox One.

The game is also due to come to the Nintendo Switch.

9. Tetris

Tetris was first released in Europe in 1987 as a PC only game however it is now available in many forms including on the Nintendo Switch as Tetris 99.

Players compete against 98 other gamers in a battle royale until one player is left standing.

The intense game is good for problem solving and is known to help increase brain efficiency.

10. Pokémon Red/Blue

Both of these games are responsible for the Pokémon phenomenon that remains in place today.

Various new Pokémon games have been released since the original black and white Game Boy versions took the world by storm in 1996.

The two classic video games also have their educational advantages as they encourage children to improve on their maths skills by memorising the strengths, weaknesses and moves of their Pokémon.

Sadly Pokemon Red and Blue have not yet been revamped for Nintendo Switch but this with a 3DS can enjoy the game.

Video game series

In our video game series, we looked at the benefits of gaming on young people.

Dundee University education lecturer Derek Robertson encourages teachers to learn how to use games like Minecraft after witnessing how useful they can be in helping children learn.

However, it is a divisive topic and for some children, video games can have a negative impact.

Parent Rachael Lamb told how she believed her son spend too much time in front of the screen and may even be addicted to his Xbox.

Chris van der Kuyl, owner of Dundee’s 4J Studios who brought Minecraft to consoles, believes the game can help create the next generation of digital experts.