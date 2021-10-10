Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Isabella has sew many Beaver badges they had to be stitched on a blanket

By Cheryl Peebles
October 10 2021, 8.30am
Isabella Drummond, 9, has collected 115 Beaver badges.

Normally Beavers, Cubs and Scouts will display the badges they earn on their uniform.

But determined Isabella Drummond has collected so many awards that mum Adele has had to stitch them onto a special blanket.

Isabella, 9, had only joined the 26th Perthshire (Dunning) Beaver Scouts a few months before the pandemic hit and the UK went into lockdown in March last year.

Having already completed two badges, she decided to use her time at home when schools were closed to build her collection.

Photograph by Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

And by the time she graduated to Cubs this August she had an amazing 115 Beaver badges and awards – the only two activity badges outstanding made impossible by Covid restrictions.

Isabella, of Balgowan, told us she was very “proud” of her achievement and when asked how many Cub badges she aims to collect replied: “All of them!”

During lockdown Isabella spent a couple of hours each day working towards activity badges and awards, following instructions on the Scouts website and documenting her progress in a scrapbook.

She roped in her mum, dad Neil and sister Grace, 7, for some challenges, including travelling to Brownsea Island, Dorset, where the first Scout camp was held in 1907 to visit the commemorative Scout Stone.

At the Scout Stone on Brownsea Island.

Adele said: “My husband and I are exceptionally proud of her, she’s really worked so hard.

“She’s been happy to work away herself and be very independent with it.

“Now she has started on her Cub badges – a whole new set of badges and more sewing for me!”

Her favourite badge was digital maker (second from top, blue).

Isabella’s favourite badge to do was the digital maker, for which she taught Adele how to use a coding programme called Scratch.

Most challenging, she found, was sailing, which the family did at Poole Harbour while in Dorset.

Isabella’s Beaver badges

The Beaver badges Isabella earned include:

  • 23 activity badges
  • 1 activity+ badge
  • 19 staged badges
  • 6 challenge awards
  • 1 bronze award
  • 2 joining in awards
  • 56 fun badges

Her feat was praised by Scouts Scotland Commissioner for Beavers, Owen Forrest.

He said: “115 Beaver badges is an incredible achievement, particularly so when we consider that Isabella has earned a lot of these during lockdown when Beavers were unable to meet face-to-face.

Sailing to her paddle sports badge at Willowgate Activity Centre, Perth.

“Through working towards all of these badges, Isabella will have developed a variety of valuable skills for life including teamwork, confidence and resilience.

“Isabella’s achievement is testament to not just her hard work, but also the incredible quality and dedication of her Beaver Scout leaders.

“I’m sure her family are very proud of her, as we all are here at Scouts Scotland.”

Isabella did her camp craft badge in her garden during lockdown.
Earning her cook badge with some festive treats.

