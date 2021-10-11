Face masks in class scrapped and parents evenings to return, according to draft school guidance

An error occurred. Please try again.

Face masks in class are set to be scrapped in secondary school classrooms and face-to-face parents evenings given the green light, it is understood.

Major changes to the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 guidance for schools will see the safety mitigations go as pupils return after the October holidays, according to Tes Scotland.

Draft guidance states pupils and staff will no longer be required to wear face coverings in the classroom.

However, face coverings would still be required in communal areas such as corridors and canteens.

Parents evenings and school assemblies are also expected to be given the go-ahead when the changes come into effect in the new term.

Schools in Angus reopen next Monday, while Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Fife schools return on October 25.

The draft guidance, seen by news site Tes Scotland, says, “Learners in secondary school will no longer be required to wear face coverings in class, although they will still be required in communal areas.”

School staff will also still be required to wear masks when they are unable to socially distance from each other or learners.

Face coverings would still be required by staff and pupils at assemblies and school leaders are asked to consider the numbers they can “safely accommodate”.

The draft guidance, which also states that one-way systems and staggered lunch times can end, has been welcomed by School Leaders Scotland (SLS).

The teaching union has often advocated for stricter mitigations, however increased uptake of the vaccine makes the removal of face coverings a “comfortable” decision.

According to Tes Scotland, general secretary Jim Thewliss, said: “We would welcome the removal of masks in class to improve engagement. We have now reached a position with the medical evidence that means it is safe to move in the direction.

“So we would be quite happy for young people not to be wearing masks if they felt comfortable with that.

“All the way through we have followed the advice coming through from the medical experts and we are comfortable with the removing of the requirement for face coverings – particularly because, if the situation changes, and things start to move in the wrong direction, it is an easy mitigation to put back in.”

Parents’ group UsForThem Scotland has also welcomed the lifting of enforced mask wearing.

Organiser Jo Bisset said: “This is great news for children and parents right across the country.

“Enforced mask-wearing made life extremely difficult for many children, particularly those with disabilities and youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“We’re glad the Scottish Government has listened to the concerns of parents and come to this decision.

“This is another crucial step on the road back to normality following 18 months of misery and chaos for pupils.”

The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) however, told Tes Scotland it hoped mask wearing would remain in place until “at least” Christmas.

General Secretary Seamus Searson said the protection helped ensure the spread of coronavirus was kept to a minimum.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville would make an announcement on school safety mitigations “as soon as possible”.