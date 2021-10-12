Where to pick your own pumpkin as new patches open in Tayside and Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

The spooky season is nearly upon us and what better way to kick off Halloween activities than a family outing to pick your own pumpkin.

The seasonal pastime is growing in popularity in Scotland every year, having first been brought here from America around 20 years ago.

And this year is no exception – with many new pick your own pumpkin patches springing into the market for the first time.

In Fife, the Scottish Deer Centre launched its first ever pumpkin patch this weekend, along with a host of Halloween related activities for all the family.

And in Angus, Brechin Castle Country Park also opened its first pumpkin patch, alongside its Halloween trail and huge Bail Mountain.

For all the best locations of where to pick your own pumpkin at a patch near you, check out our map below.

New patches open

Owners David Hamilton and Gavin Findlay, who together bought the Scottish Deer Centre, in Fife, in May, imported many of their Halloween decorations from Denmark.

And with thousands of pumpkins and no advance booking required, families are guaranteed to leave with their arms full.

The park’s boutique pick your own pumpkin patch is part of a wider aim to create a more interactive experience for visitors, all year round.

David said: “We want people to come to the park at all times of the year, not just at Christmas time for Santa’s Grotto, so we want to do things at all the seasons.

“It was great to see so many families there, picking their pumpkins, taking photos and enjoying being at the park.

“There was a baby dressed as a pumpkin in one of the wheelbarrows and I said to Gav, this is what it’s all about – families having fun.”

Entry to the Scottish Deer Centre’s pumpkin patch is included with park tickets throughout October.

Brechin Castle Country Park, in Angus, also launched its first pick your own pumpkin experience this weekend.

Susan Young, who runs Halloween activities at the park, said the decision to introduce pumpkins followed the success of last year’s Halloween Treasure Hunt.

She said: “Last year was so successful that we decided to upscale our Halloween activities this year.

“A lot of people asked if they could buy a pumpkin last year so we decided set up a patch this year, and we’ve expanded our Halloween Treasure Hunt.

“We’ve also got a scarecrow you can put your head through, Bail Mountain and plenty of photo opportunities – it’s the first time we’ve done it on this scale.”

Tickets to pick your own pumpkin are available throughout October. They must be booked in advance but include entry to all of the park’s activities.

Other locations nearby where families can pick their own pumpkins include Cononsyth Farms, near Arbroath, and Charleton Farm, near Montrose.

South Ardbennie and Broadslap Farms, both in Perthshire also have pick your own pumpkin patches as does Cairnie Fruit Farm, in Fife.