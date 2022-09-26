Where to pick your own pumpkin in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Where to pick your own pumpkin in Tayside and Fife

By Sheanne Mulholland
September 26 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 27 2022, 11.45am
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.

The spooky season is nearly upon us and what better way to kick off Halloween activities than a family outing to pick your own pumpkin.

The seasonal pastime is growing in popularity in Scotland every year, having first been brought here from America around 20 years ago.

And this year is no exception – with many new pick your own pumpkin patches springing into the market for the first time.

Below we bring you our pick of the best pumpkin patches in Tayside and Fife and if you’re not sure where some of them are, check out our handy map at the bottom of this article.

Scottish Deer Centre co-owner Gavin Findlay with his son Hunter at the centre’s pumpkin patch last year.

Scottish Deer Centre, Fife

Scottish Deer Centre owners David Hamilton and Gavin Findlay, launched their first pumpkin patch last year and have brought it back this season, after popular demand.

And with thousands of pumpkins and no advance booking required, families are guaranteed to leave with their arms full.

A carving bunker will host twice-daily carving sessions throughout the event, which runs from October 8 to 31, alongside ‘pay as you please’ park entrance tickets.

Scottish Deer Centre owners Gavin Findlay and David Hamilton.

Cairnie Fruit Farm, Fife

The ‘original Scottish producer’ of PYO pumpkins, Cairnie Fruit Farm first brought the event to the country 23 years.

This year it boasts more than 12,000 pumpkins of all sizes, shapes and colours, waiting for you to pick your own.

Opening on October 8, tickets cost £1.50 per person and must be booked online for morning or afternoon sessions – and they sell out fast.

Brechin Castle Country Park, Angus

Pumpkin picking and the spooky Halloween treasure hunt returns to Brechin Castle Country Park for the third year running.

Joe Brown, Naomi Brown, Aiden Smart and Chloe Smart picking pumpkins at Brechin Castle Country Park, last year.

The popular event provides fun Halloween-related challenges for kids, including searching for five golden skulls, and endless photo opportunities.

Tickets are available throughout October and must be booked in advance. They include entry to all of the park’s activities and pumpkins can be purchased on the day.

Cononsyth Farms, Angus

Also for the second year running, pumpkin picking returns to Cononsyth Farm, in Angus.

Sessions take place from 9am to 3.30pm on October 22, 23, 29 and 30, and after school picks are available from 3.30pm to 5pm on October 26, 27 and 28.

Tickets must be pre booked and are available for purchase from October 7.

Where to pick your own pumpkin

Other locations nearby where families can pick their own pumpkins include Charleton Fruit Farm, near Montrose. Pumpkins are available here for the whole of October and there’s no need to book in advance.

South Ardbennie, in Perthshire, also has a pumpkin patch and other entertainment. Tickets must be pre booked, see here for dates and more information.

And Broadslap Farms, also in Perthshire, has indoor pumpkin tunnels (polytunnels) open to pick your own, from October 5 to 31. There is no fee, but booking is required.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Autumnal trees in Camperdown Park, Dundee.
Our 5 favourite places in Dundee to find conkers - and what to do…
0
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
SURVEY: Dundee parents express anger over school dinners - tell us what you think
0
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays
0
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays
0
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays
0
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
Could Latin make a comeback in state schools? Monifieth High School might be leading…
1
Children running in forest at Monikie Country Park.
10 free or low-cost family activities in Angus for the October school holidays
0
Photo shows an unappetising dish of sauce, a boiled potatoe and an overcooked broccoli floret in a foil tray.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dundee school dinners pictures make me grateful I was a nineties child
0
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
How school dinners should look - and what the reality is in one Dundee…
5
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
Perth High School pupils play part in Scots Project of the Year win
0

Most Read

1
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Pumpkin patch at Scottish Deer Centre, Fife, last year.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks