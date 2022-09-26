Where to pick your own pumpkin in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The spooky season is nearly upon us and what better way to kick off Halloween activities than a family outing to pick your own pumpkin.

The seasonal pastime is growing in popularity in Scotland every year, having first been brought here from America around 20 years ago.

And this year is no exception – with many new pick your own pumpkin patches springing into the market for the first time.

Below we bring you our pick of the best pumpkin patches in Tayside and Fife and if you’re not sure where some of them are, check out our handy map at the bottom of this article.

Scottish Deer Centre, Fife

Scottish Deer Centre owners David Hamilton and Gavin Findlay, launched their first pumpkin patch last year and have brought it back this season, after popular demand.

And with thousands of pumpkins and no advance booking required, families are guaranteed to leave with their arms full.

A carving bunker will host twice-daily carving sessions throughout the event, which runs from October 8 to 31, alongside ‘pay as you please’ park entrance tickets.

Cairnie Fruit Farm, Fife

The ‘original Scottish producer’ of PYO pumpkins, Cairnie Fruit Farm first brought the event to the country 23 years.

This year it boasts more than 12,000 pumpkins of all sizes, shapes and colours, waiting for you to pick your own.

Opening on October 8, tickets cost £1.50 per person and must be booked online for morning or afternoon sessions – and they sell out fast.

Brechin Castle Country Park, Angus

Pumpkin picking and the spooky Halloween treasure hunt returns to Brechin Castle Country Park for the third year running.

The popular event provides fun Halloween-related challenges for kids, including searching for five golden skulls, and endless photo opportunities.

Tickets are available throughout October and must be booked in advance. They include entry to all of the park’s activities and pumpkins can be purchased on the day.

Cononsyth Farms, Angus

Also for the second year running, pumpkin picking returns to Cononsyth Farm, in Angus.

Sessions take place from 9am to 3.30pm on October 22, 23, 29 and 30, and after school picks are available from 3.30pm to 5pm on October 26, 27 and 28.

Tickets must be pre booked and are available for purchase from October 7.

Other locations nearby where families can pick their own pumpkins include Charleton Fruit Farm, near Montrose. Pumpkins are available here for the whole of October and there’s no need to book in advance.

South Ardbennie, in Perthshire, also has a pumpkin patch and other entertainment. Tickets must be pre booked, see here for dates and more information.

And Broadslap Farms, also in Perthshire, has indoor pumpkin tunnels (polytunnels) open to pick your own, from October 5 to 31. There is no fee, but booking is required.