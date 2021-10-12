Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I used to think I wasn’t capable or worthy’: Former Baldragon pupil recognised for helping younger pupils overcome bullying and depression

By Rebecca McCurdy
October 12 2021, 4.09pm
Jay Hunter, 18, and his parents Kenneth and Christine Hunter were delighted with the award.

Former Baldragon Academy pupil Jay Hunter has overcome bullying and depression to be recognised for his work mentoring younger pupils experiencing similar difficulties.

Parents Kenneth and Christine say they are “overwhelmed” by the changes to their 18-year-old son who was once experiencing severe low points in his life following family bereavements and school bullying.

His kindness towards helping others saw him awarded the Lord Provost McManus Prize in Citizenship after he volunteered with CLD Youth Work before creating a lasting legacy for how the Kirkton school supports pupils being bullied.

Jay, who is now studying sound engineering, says he hopes the accolade can inspire younger pupils not to give up hope.

I used to think I wasn’t capable or worthy of doing anything.”

He said: “I used to think I wasn’t capable or worthy of doing anything. I was in and out of school in S4 dealing with a lot of mental health problems.

“I have overcome – and am still trying to overcome – a lot and winning this award will only give people in the same boat as me some hope.

“It’s shown that even though things can be really bad they can get better.”

Education officer Ann Leary, with Audrey May (chief education officer), head teacher Hugh McAninch, Jay Hunter, Tracey Stewart (education officer) and acting depute head teacher Haley Ross.

In his final year of school Jay was voted school captain and introduced an anti-bullying committee, pupil council, young carers and a pupil voice outreach.

“I was always the quiet kid growing up. I never really opened my mouth to speak,” he said. “Then when I got the opportunity to be head boy I didn’t believe in myself and didn’t think people would choose me.

“When I was picked I knew this was my opportunity to make something of myself and make a change by putting those groups in place.

“I wanted to try and make sure people knew they had somewhere to go when things were bad.”

In a society where young men’s mental health is at an all-time low, we need more young courageous men like Jay who are not afraid to stand up and speak out.”

Hugh McAninch, Baldragon Academy head teacher

While the Covid-19 pandemic halted the school groups, Jay was in school during lockdown helping pupils in the flexible learning area overcome bullying and other personal issues by being a sounding board for their worries.

However Jay says he will never forget what Baldragon teachers such as acting deputy head teacher Haley Ross did for him when he was at his lowest point.

“Despite what I thought of myself they always saw the best in me”, he said. “They went above and beyond for me and would sit me down on the days where I was struggling and just let me talk it out.”

Nominees for the city-wide award won by Jay must have demonstrated a substantial contribution to good citizenship in their school through areas such as leadership and conduct.

Hugh McAninch, head teacher at Baldragon, said: “The young man who was at times in a very distressed place has learned to reach out and is now using this to his advantage in supporting others.

“In a society where young men’s mental health is at an all-time low, we need more young courageous men like Jay who are not afraid to stand up and speak out and help this shift that is needed.”

