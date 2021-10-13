Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Don Ewen: Popular former art teacher at Morgan Academy dies suddenly

By Sheanne Mulholland
October 13 2021, 4.00pm Updated: October 13 2021, 4.45pm
Don Ewen who died suddenly.

A popular former art teacher at Morgan Academy has died suddenly.

Don Ewen, 74, who was head of the school’s art department before his retirement around 15 years ago, died from sepsis on Saturday having fallen ill on Thursday.

He was buried at a cemetery in Kalathos, Rhodes, near to where he lived most recently.

After retiring, Don had moved to Líndos, in Greece, with his wife Irma Demianczuk and the pair quickly settled into ‘quiet’ retired life there.

The couple were due to celebrate their 50th anniversary this week, to mark the day they met at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, where they both studied.

Irma, 70, said: “It’s been a very traumatic time. He was a unique character, people were drawn to him and loved him.

Irma Demianczuk and Don Ewen, with friend Martin van Ewijck.
“We’ve made so many friends here in Greece and he was a very popular teacher in Dundee. I’ve been inundated with messages and support.”

Don’s friend of 25 years, Gilbert Grossett, had visited the couple in Greece every year since they moved, having only just returned from a trip a few weeks ago.

Gilbert, 60, of Monikie, said: “I was deeply saddened when I found out, I was in tears thinking about it.

“It was a real shock because I’m just back from seeing him and he was on top form, his usual self – I didn’t realise that would be the last time I’d see him.

“Don was a one-off, a great person. He was always telling stories, he was great to listen to, a real funny guy, a real character.”

Irma Demianczuk, Gilbert Grossett, and Don Ewen.
Gilbert said that despite having made many friends in Líndos, Don, who previously lived in the West End, was always keen to “catch up on the gossip” from Dundee.

Early life

Having grown up in Newburgh in Fife, and attended Bell Baxter High School, Don moved to Dundee in his late teenage years to study at art school in 1965.

He went on to specialise in ceramics and the year after he graduated in 1971, Don taught an evening class, which is how he met Irma, then a pottery student.

Irma said: “We hit it off straight away. Our eyes locked across the room and there was definitely a spark.”

Don moved to Errol for a brief period before returning to Dundee in 1973, taking up post as an art teacher at Morgan Academy.

Staff photo at Morgan Academy in 1989, highlighting Don Ewen.
He continued to work there until his retirement in 2005, by which point Don was principal art teacher.

Irma said: “He was an excellent teacher. It wasn’t his first choice but creativity doesn’t pay so he started it because it was a job.

“But he grew to love it. He was adored as a teacher and it soon became a vocation instead of a chore.”

Don found an outlet for his creative side, helping Irma run a ceramics studio and business in the city for 30 years.

He would often swap ceramics and other artworks he made with his friends, including sculptor David Annand, who also studied at Duncan of Jordanstone in the 1960s.

David, 73, from Kilmany in Fife, said: “We were a bit like a family then, it was a wonderful time to be there [at art college].

Self portrait of Don Ewen when he was an art student in the 1960s.
“Don was hugely talented and a very popular teacher. He was an entertainer and could hold court in any company.”

David’s wife Jean, 70, added that Don was a very stylish man, in his dress sense and the way he altered clothes to his taste, remembering one time he turned a duffle coat inside out.

Later in life his interest turned to hats, which he made himself. When Don moved to Greece his signature look became wearing a beret.

Jean added: “We’re all devastated. It’s a long time since we’ve seen him but he was a good guy.”

