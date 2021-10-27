Loveable Labrador Webb hosts dog bingo for dementia sufferers

An error occurred. Please try again.

A clever canine is keeping dementia sufferers entertained and socially connected with online dog bingo.

Well-trained Webb, a six-year-old Labrador who lives in the Craigie area of Dundee, hosts virtual bingo every month with his owner Imke Thomson.

The community support dog for people with dementia fetches a random number – attached to a brightly coloured fabric bone – from a box and brings it to his owner.

Imke, 68, then reveals the chosen number with a dog-related bingo rhyme while holding up the bone to show those watching via an online workshop.

The sessions, supplied by Alzheimer Scotland, aim to provide social interaction and support for people with dementia.

Having first taken place during lockdown for people living in Skye, the success of the charity’s online dog bingo has led to plans to set up similar groups in Dundee and nearby areas.

Imke said: “It’s a great way of getting people to talk. People are amazed that it’s a dog doing it and want to find out more about the dog.

“That leads to them sharing experiences of their dogs and other dogs they know, and everything else that goes along with that – debates on dogs being better than cats.

“It’s good fun, they’re always pleased when they see our [Imke and Webb’s] faces pop up on the screen.”

A new role for Webb

Prior to the pandemic, Imke and Webb would attend dementia support workshops in person and visit day centres with Alzheimer’s patients.

However Webb was originally Imke’s husband Malcolm’s dog, having been placed with them to support Malcolm with his dementia two years before he died in October 2019.

Webb provided invaluable emotional and practical support to Malcolm, such as delivering medication into his hand three times a day and waiting until he had taken it.

The dog also rolled out a yoga mat and prompted Malcolm to exercise, helped him get undressed, and guided him to the door when he was confused.

Imke strongly remembers the difference social interaction made to Malcolm and herself while she was caring for him, and is therefore keen to maintain Webb’s role as a community dog.

She added: “I’m glad Webb can continue to have a small role at the moment. He enjoys seeing people on the screen and I feel like we’re doing some good.”

Fiona Corner, from Alzheimer Scotland, said it’s hoped support sessions such as dementia dog walking and other dog activities will be able to restart soon, but at the moment it’s all still online.

Fiona said: “When Covid hit we all got together to think of an idea which could translate online and came up with dog bingo.

“It’s been so popular that we can’t keep up with demand. People love it.

“Sometimes the dog drops the ball or goes back for another one, which can be funny or very frustrating depending on your bingo card.”

However Fiona says one of the most important aspects of the game is that it connects people in similar life situations, adding: “The main thing is that it’s reducing social isolation.”

See more information on dementia, or find help or support, at Alzheimer Scotland.