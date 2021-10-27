Fife teaching union: Face masks in classrooms still vital with region’s infection rate among highest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education Schools

Fife teaching union: Face masks in classrooms still vital with region’s infection rate among highest

By Cheryl Peebles
October 27 2021, 11.25am Updated: October 27 2021, 11.31am
Teachers were worried about reports of face masks being dropped in the classroom, says EIS Fife.

Keeping face masks in classrooms has been welcomed by a teaching union in Fife as the region’s Covid-19 case rate remains among the highest in Scotland.

Secondary school pupils must continue wearing face coverings during lessons for now, contrary to expectations during the October holiday that they would be allowed to remove them in the classroom from the start of this term.

With Fife’s seven day case rate of 413.5 per 100,000 people (as reported on Tuesday) the fifth highest of Scotland’s 32 local authority areas, the local branch of the EIS said the Scottish Government had made the correct decision on retaining the mitigation.

In a poll we conducted more than 90% of the 2,347 readers who responded were against pupils having to wear masks in class.

But EIS Fife spokesman David Farmer said local teachers had been worried by the reports – based on a leaked draft guidance document – that the mitigation measure was to be dropped.

Mr Farmer said: “As was said [by EIS] nationally, we would want all the mitigations to stay in place, unless there was a good reason for removing them, until infection rates go down.

“Fife has a higher rate of infection than all four cities in Scotland.”

Over the holidays, he said, union members were worried about an increased risk of virus transmission in classrooms if secondary school pupils were without face masks.

He said: “There are teachers who have family members who were shielding, and taking away any of the mitigations, including face coverings in the classroom, isn’t something they are going to be comfortable with until these numbers come down.”

The Scottish Government announced last Tuesday that mitigation measures in place in schools last term would remain to allow time for more 12 to 15-year-olds to be vaccinated.

More than 120 schools in Tayside and Fife not inspected in a decade or more

