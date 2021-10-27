5 Dundee primary schools set for catchment area changes: Use our map to find out more By Laura Devlin October 27 2021, 4.45pm Updated: October 28 2021, 11.58am Dundee City Council have approved changes in the catchment areas of five primary schools in the west of the city. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Dundee City Council schools schools team More from The Courier Education team Sponsored SPONSORED: Why college is the perfect place to start a degree October 28 2021 Schools DIY Halloween: Our pick of great homemade costumes you can fling together fast October 26 2021 Schools From China to Perth: Martin Shaw sets out ambition for Perth High School as it looks to the future October 25 2021 More from The Courier Dundee man stabbed in throat after complaint about public drug taking Aaron Pressley, son of former Dundee United defender Steven, joins St Johnstone and Dunfermline stars in Scotland U21 squad for Tannadice dates Ernie Ross: Former Dundee West MP’s secret Mandela meeting revealed in treasured family photos New ‘no profiles’ app Jodel launches at St Andrews University to help students with their wellbeing WATCH: Perth business Mabel’s Bakery creates Instagrammable cakes – and they’re just for dogs! Brothers Henry and Will open new cafe following in footsteps of parents who used to own Elie’s Ship Inn