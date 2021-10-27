Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Halloween activities: 6 fun family ideas for the witching weekend

By Cheryl Peebles
October 27 2021, 5.27pm Updated: October 27 2021, 5.29pm
Aside from pumpkin carving, there are loads of Halloween-themed crafts and activities you can do with your children this weekend.

The spookiest day of the year is fast approaching and families will be looking for Halloween activities to do with the children.

Whether or not they go out guising, your little ghosts and ghouls will have great fun trying these spooky crafts and games this witching weekend

Education expert Richard Evans, of the tutoring agency The Profs, gave us these suggestions and explained how to do them.

1. Make pumpkin guts slime

What you need: A container, 5 oz bottle of of clear glue, ½ cup water, ½ tsp baking soda, 1 tbsp contact lens solution, pumpkin seeds, food colouring.

What to do: Pour the glue into a bowl, add the water, baking soda, and stir. Mix a few drops of orange food colouring and add the pumpkin seeds. Next, add the contact lens solution and knead the slime until it is no longer sticky.

2. Recycled pumpkin golf course

What you need: Pumpkins left over from Halloween, tools to carve them and a mini golf set

What to do: Before you dispose of your carved pumpkins reuse them to create a mini golf course in your garden. Carve a few with mouths big enough for golf balls. Dot the pumpkins around and let your children and their friends play.

4. Organise a Halloween scavenger hunt

What you need: Paper or card for clues and sweets or small toys for a prizes

What to do: Design the game based on your knowledge of Halloween ghost stories and hide a series of clues for children to solve to find the next one. You can also ask them to complete Halloween-themed tasks to earn treats.

5. Read Halloween books and act out parts

What you need: Access to your local library or book shop

What to do: All children love hearing stories, and many famous tales are perfect for Halloween, such as the Harry Potter series, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow or Hansel and Gretel. Give your children roles and have them act out scenes.

6. Discover the origins of Halloween

What you need: Access to the internet or your local library

What to do: Halloween started as a pagan holiday and evolved into what we celebrate today. Although the traditions vary from one country to another, they are so diverse and captivating that will not only manage to keep your kids entertained but also expand their knowledge. Do some research together about the festival of Samhain in ancient Britain and learn more about the origins of what we now know Halloween represents.

