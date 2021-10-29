Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Message in a bottle from Bahamas found on Scottish beach by Lathallan School pupils

By Sheanne Mulholland
October 29 2021, 11.29am Updated: October 29 2021, 11.37am
Lathallan pupils David Elder, Evie Kefford and Alba MacLachlan found a message in a bottle.

A message in a bottle travelled all the way from the Bahamas to be found by a group of Lathallan schoolchildren.

Pupils of the Perthshire fee-paying school were on holiday together at the Isle of Coll, in the Scottish Hebrides, when they found the bottle on Cliad Beach.

Siblings Robbie and Evie Kefford bumped into fellow pupils Alba, Kenna and Forbes MacLachlan on the beach, along with friend David Elder who also attends the school.

The group were overjoyed when they found the bottle on October 13 and opened it up to reveal a letter from Patrick Handrigan, from Canada, and two of his business cards.

Patrick was 18 years old when he tossed the bottle into the sea from a cruise ship near the Bahamas, on August 27, 2018.

The letter that was found in the bottle, three years after being thrown into water.

Alba, 9, from Fordoun, Aberdeenshire, said: “When we got to the beach my mum did a walk with my little brother and found the message in a bottle.

“We took it to the car and tried to take the lid off but it was wet and ripping.

“When we did get it open it was really smelly because they didn’t clean out the wine bottle before putting the letter in and it had been in the water for three years.”

David, also 9, from near Brechin, says the bottle had goose barnacles on it, which look like small worms with shells on the end.

He added: “We don’t know if it was in the water all that time or lying on the beach for a couple of years because the water is really rocky around there so it might have got smashed in the water.”

The children managed to make contact with the letter writer.

There was a phone number on one of the business cards, which one of the children’s parents used to contact Patrick.

He found a video of himself throwing it into the water all those years ago to send to the children – and the story of the bottle’s discovery was picked up by a Canadian news channel.

Evie, also 9, from St Cyrus, said: “It was really exciting. We didn’t know what it would be – it’s made us want to send a message out to sea.”

Those at the school said that being an “eco-conscious” school, they would look into other ways of doing that which are environmentally friendly.

