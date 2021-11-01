Silent fireworks and low noise fireworks – 5 places to buy them

An error occurred. Please try again.

A fireworks display at home can be great fun for the family – but loud bangs can be overwhelming for younger children and distressing for pets.

So silent fireworks and low noise fireworks could be a great solution – if ignited safely following the Fireworks Code – with all the colour and blast but less of the decibels.

Several supermarket chains with branches in Fife and Tayside stock a range of silent or low noise packs – under 100dB – so you can have your own garden display on Friday without upsetting sensitive ears.

Where to buy low noise fireworks

Asda

The TNT Magic Selection Box has 15 assorted fireworks, including fountains and Roman candles. It’s available in selected stores until November 10 and costs only £6.

Lidl

The seven-pack Dyno Rockets has rockets in several colours, with white glitter and multi-coloured stars. Again they are only available in selected stores, and cost £7.99.

Aldi

Both the Sorcerer and Shooting Stars boxes are low noise, with packs in the fireworks range clearly rated on with their noise ratings.

Tesco

A range of low noise fireworks includes the Carnival Selection Box of 10 fountains and two Roman candles, Jubilee Rockets and the Gala Fountain, all £7 each.

Morrisons

Fireworks can be ordered from supplier Direct Fireworks for collection in store. They include the Twinkle fountain two-pack .

All items are available in selected stores only.

Sainsbury’s won’t be selling fireworks at all, having banned them from its shops in 2019 in response to a petition signed by more than 750,000 people.

Follow the Fireworks Code

If you do decide to have a display at home or go to one of several public displays in Tayside and Fife, stay safe and remember the Fireworks Code.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has reminded people of the dangers of using fireworks at home.

With many organised Bonfire Night events off for a second year, Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Alasdair Perry has discouraged private displays but said those who choose to have one should familiarise themselves with the code.

He said: “Do not take risks because the consequences can be devastating.”

It is now illegal in Scotland for the general public to set off fireworks before 6pm and after 11pm, or after midnight on November 5.