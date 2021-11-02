What do S6 pupils ask a politician? From transgender toilets to favourite food, here’s how one Monifieth High class challenged their MP By Cheryl Peebles November 2 2021, 6.00pm Monifieth High School pupils quizzed Stewart Hosie MP during UK Parliament Week. Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]