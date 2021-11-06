Monifieth library will not move to new high school

An error occurred. Please try again.

Monifieth public library will not move to the new high school after councillors voted to take the proposals off the table.

At a full meeting of Angus Council, councillors agreed to not to include the public library in the replacement Monifieth High School after a public consultation revealed people would likely stop using the library if it were moved.

The library is currently located on the High Street in the town, whilst the high school is on Panmurefield Road – approximately 20 minutes away by foot.

The local authority secured funding for a new Monifieth High School last December and the new school building is due to open in October 2025.

Public less likely to use library

The most recent public consultation into proposals to include the library in the new high school revealed the majority of existing users were unlikely to continue using the service it if it were to move.

Of the 178 respondents to the consultation who said they currently use Monifieth library, 81 (46%) said they would likely stop using it if it was moved to the high school.

Just 16 (9%) said they would use the library more.

Among the concerns raised by the respondents was the distance of the school from the High Street, as well as the accessibility of the new Monifieth learning campus location.

“This makes absolutely no sense”

A report on the public consultation had recommended councillors to approve an options appraisal exercise which would’ve looked at the options available.

These included:

Do nothing

Retain the public library in existing building at current location and invest in improvements

Provide purpose designed public library space as part of the new build Monifieth learning campus

However several councillors, including Monifieth and Sidlaw representative Sheila Hands, raised concerns about the viability of including the library at the school.

We want to make it barrier free, no increase the barriers.” Councillor Sheila Hands

She said: “This makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.

“The location of the library on the High Street is a really key one. If you put the library up at the the school, basically you are are either excluding people that don’t have access to car travel or limited mobility.

“A lot of sheltered housing complexes in the area are based around the High Street as well. We want to make it barrier free, not increase the barriers.

“I would like to move that we go don’t go for the options appraisal and take this totally off the agenda and keep the library where it is.”