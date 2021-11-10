Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Can German custom of Lüften prevent Covid in Scottish schools?

By Cheryl Peebles
November 10 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 10 2021, 3.27pm
Germans like to frequently flush fresh air through their rooms.
To prevent Covid in Scottish schools we would do well to follow Germany’s custom of Lüften, according to a leading expert.

Germans have almost an obsession for fresh air and throw open their windows daily even through winter – a custom known as Lüften.

And it was a practice highlighted by Professor Tim Sharpe, a member government advisory body SAGE and head of architecture at Strathclyde University, as he told us about how ventilation can reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

Prof Sharpe said: “We know that there is some risk of aerosol transmission of Covid.

“Over longer periods of time people who are affected are breathing out particles which potentially other people could breathe in, and so making sure there is adequate ventilation is a way of removing and diluting that risk.”

CO2 monitors

Poor ventilation, he said, often needs to be extreme before people notice it, so CO2 monitors which have been distributed in to their thousands to schools will help teachers become familiar with what good ventilation looks and feels like.

“If you have been in a meeting room for an hour or so and you go out and come back in you suddenly realise it’s actually quite stuffy, quite warm. A classroom is a little bit like that.

“To get warm enough or stuffy enough, that’s probably worse than you would want it to be.

People want to be comfortable. Sitting in the freezing cold is not a great thing so it’s trying to manage the two.”

“That’s one of the reasons that CO2 monitors can be helpful because they give an approximation of the amount of ventilation in a space.”

Classroom windows may not need to be open for prolonged periods, he said, to maintain ventilation and keep good CO2 monitor readings.

“Opening windows just a little bit makes quite a bit of difference.”

Alternatively, he suggests Lüften.

“What you might do is just open the windows a lot for a short period. Between classes the teacher could open windows fully just to flush that room through and get it down to its starting point.”

Most monitors, Prof Sharpe said, also read the temperature.

He said: “People want to be comfortable. Sitting in the freezing cold is not a great thing so it’s trying to manage the two.”

What is good ventilation?

The Health and Safety Executive says CO2 readings of 800 ppm (parts per million in the air) are likely to indicate good ventilation but an average of 1500 ppm shows action should be taken.

Natural ventilation can be improved by fully or partly opening windows, air vents and doors, it says, and cooler, windier weather increases the flow so these needn’t be opened so wide in these conditions.

It also recommends frequent purging by opening all the windows and doors when rooms are empty.

 

The science behind Lüften

According to the US-based John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Center for Health Security there is now “considerable evidence” that the primary means of Covid transmission is through the air, with increased risk indoors.

They recommend in a  report they published on school ventilation in May that ventilation becomes a key tool for mitigating risk of Covid in schools.

