First Class 2021: Where and when to find your school’s primary one photos

First Class 2021 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

Over the next week we’ll be publishing online galleries and special Courier souvenir printed supplements of P1 class photos from schools across Tayside and Fife.

This is your complete guide to where to find each school photo online and in print.

Which schools will be featured?

Part 1, Perth and Kinross: Alyth, Rattray, Inch View, Moncreiffe, Tulloch, Robert Douglas Memorial School, Oakbank, Tulloch, Our Lady’s, St Stephen’s, Meigle, Viewlands, St Madoes, North Muirton, St Ninian’s, Longforgan, Craigie, Abernethy, Rattray, Inchture, Newhill, Errol, Moncreiffe, Invergowrie, Goodlyburn, Kinnoull, Coupar Angus, Kettins, Inch View Primary.

Part 2, Angus: Mattocks, Borrowfield, Cortachy, Inverarity, Strathmore, Southmuir, Carlogie, Hayshead, Murroes, Airlie, Newbigging, Letham, Auchterhouse, Strathmartine, St Margarets, Muirfield, Inverbrothock, Tealing, Newtyle, Liff, Friockheim, Monikie, Whitehills, Inverbrothock, Grange, Ferryden, Ladyloan, Rosemount, Southesk, Northmuir, Warddykes, Birkhill, Timmergreens, Burnside, St Thomas.

Part 3, Fife 1: Benarty, St Paul’s, Pitteuchar West, Aberhill, Capshard, Dulloch, Capshard, Canongate, Dunbog, Wormit, Greyfriars, Castlehill, Balmullo, Kettle, Newburgh, Auchtermuchty, Ceres, Springfield, Ladybank, Craigrothie, Dairsie, Letham, Balmerino, Pitlessie, Guardbridge, Freuchie, Lawhead, St Columba’s, Leuchars, Strathkinness, Newport, Anstruther, Cardenden, Anstruther, Valley, Auchtertool, Hill of Beath, Tayport, Star, Dysart, Kinglassie, St Patrick’s RC, Coaltown Of Balgonie, Burntisland, Kennoway, Canmore, Benarty.

Part 4, Fife 2: Colinsburgh, Touch, Rimbleton, North Queensferry , South Parks, Lundin Mill, Donibristle, Crail, Kirkcaldy North, Denbeath, Largoward, Kinghorn, Kingsbarns, Collydean, Elie, St Margaret’s, Townhill, Methilhill, Newcastle, Strathallan, Pathhead, St Monans, St Agathas, Carlton, Crossford, St Maries, Kelty, Mountfleurie, Parkhill, East Wemyss, Pitcoudie, Pitteuchar East, Pitteuchar West, Sinclairtown, Crossgates, Pittenweem, St Joseph’s, Caskieberran, Balcurvie.

Part 5, Dundee 1: Mill of Mains, Rosebank, Craigiebarns, Ballumbie, Downfield, Dens Road, Our Lady’s, St Clement’s, Forthill, Blackness.

Part 6, Dundee 2: St Francis, Camperdown, St Andrew’s, High School of Dundee, Claypotts, Rowantree, Ancrum Road, Craigowl, St Pius, Ardler, St Ninian’s, Longhaugh, Tayview, St Fergus, Eastern, Clepington, Fintry, Barnhill, Sidlaw View, Glebelands, Ancrum Road, St Andrew’s, Barnhill, Longhaugh, St Peter and Paul, Victoria Park, Kingspark.

When will each school be featured?

Part 1: Gallery online at 5pm on Sunday November 7 | Printed supplement in The Courier on November 8

Part 2: Gallery online at 5pm on Monday November 8 | Printed supplement in The Courier on November 9

Part 3: Gallery online at 5pm on Tuesday November 9 | Printed supplement in The Courier on November 10

Part 4: Gallery online at 5pm on Wednesday November 10 | Printed supplement in The Courier on November 11

Part 5: Gallery online at 5pm on Thursday November 11 | Printed supplement in The Courier on November 12

Part 6: Gallery online at 5pm on Friday November 12 | Printed supplement in The Courier on November 13

Where can I buy copies of the paper?

The Courier is available from local newsagents, shops and supermarkets.

You can order copies from us direct by phoning Freephone 0800 904 7260.

Where can I buy the photos?

To search for and order photos visit our photo sales website at: photoshopscotland.newsprints.co.uk.

(Note: some photos may have been submitted by the schools themselves. In this case we are unable to sell copies but you can contact your school direct.)