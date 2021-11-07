Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First Class 2021: Where and when to find your school’s primary one photos

By First Class team
November 7 2021, 4.00pm Updated: November 7 2021, 7.47pm
First Class 2021 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

Over the next week we’ll be publishing online galleries and special Courier souvenir printed supplements of P1 class photos from schools across Tayside and Fife.

This is your complete guide to where to find each school photo online and in print.

 

Which schools will be featured?

Part 1, Perth and Kinross: Alyth, Rattray, Inch View, Moncreiffe, Tulloch, Robert Douglas Memorial School, Oakbank, Tulloch, Our Lady’s, St Stephen’s, Meigle, Viewlands, St Madoes, North Muirton, St Ninian’s, Longforgan, Craigie, Abernethy, Rattray, Inchture, Newhill, Errol, Moncreiffe, Invergowrie, Goodlyburn, Kinnoull, Coupar Angus, Kettins, Inch View Primary.

Part 2, Angus:  Mattocks, Borrowfield, Cortachy, Inverarity, Strathmore, Southmuir, Carlogie, Hayshead, Murroes, Airlie, Newbigging, Letham, Auchterhouse, Strathmartine, St Margarets, Muirfield, Inverbrothock, Tealing, Newtyle, Liff, Friockheim, Monikie, Whitehills, Inverbrothock, Grange, Ferryden, Ladyloan, Rosemount, Southesk, Northmuir, Warddykes, Birkhill, Timmergreens, Burnside, St Thomas.

Part 3, Fife 1:  Benarty, St Paul’s, Pitteuchar West, Aberhill, Capshard, Dulloch, Capshard, Canongate, Dunbog, Wormit, Greyfriars, Castlehill, Balmullo, Kettle, Newburgh, Auchtermuchty, Ceres, Springfield, Ladybank, Craigrothie, Dairsie, Letham, Balmerino, Pitlessie, Guardbridge, Freuchie, Lawhead, St Columba’s, Leuchars, Strathkinness, Newport, Anstruther, Cardenden, Anstruther, Valley, Auchtertool, Hill of Beath, Tayport, Star, Dysart, Kinglassie, St Patrick’s RC, Coaltown Of Balgonie, Burntisland, Kennoway, Canmore, Benarty.

Part 4, Fife 2: Colinsburgh, Touch, Rimbleton, North Queensferry , South Parks, Lundin Mill, Donibristle, Crail, Kirkcaldy North, Denbeath, Largoward, Kinghorn, Kingsbarns,
Collydean, Elie, St Margaret’s, Townhill, Methilhill, Newcastle, Strathallan, Pathhead, St Monans, St Agathas, Carlton, Crossford, St Maries, Kelty, Mountfleurie, Parkhill, East Wemyss, Pitcoudie, Pitteuchar East, Sinclairtown, Crossgates, Pittenweem, St Joseph’s, Caskieberran, Balcurvie.

Part 5, Dundee 1:  Mill of Mains, Rosebank, Craigiebarns, Ballumbie, Downfield, Dens Road, Our Lady’s, St Clement’s, Forthill, Blackness.

Part 6, Dundee 2:  St Francis, Camperdown, St Andrew’s, High School of Dundee, Claypotts, Rowantree, Ancrum Road, Craigowl, St Pius, Ardler, St Ninian’s, Longhaugh, Tayview, St Fergus, Eastern, Clepington, Fintry, Barnhill, Sidlaw View, Glebelands, Ancrum Road, St Andrew’s, Barnhill, Longhaugh, St Peter and Paul, Victoria Park, Kingspark.

 

When will each school be featured?

Part 1: Gallery online at 5pm on Sunday November 7 | Printed supplement in The Courier on November 8

Part 2: Gallery online at 5pm on Monday November 8 | Printed supplement in The Courier on November 9

Part 3: Gallery online at 5pm on Tuesday November 9 | Printed supplement in The Courier on November 10

Part 4: Gallery online at 5pm on Wednesday November  10| Printed supplement in The Courier on November 11

Part 5: Gallery online at 5pm on Thursday November 11 | Printed supplement in The Courier on November 12

Part 6: Gallery online at 5pm on Friday November 12 | Printed supplement in The Courier on November 13

 

Where can I buy copies of the paper?

The Courier is available from local newsagents, shops and supermarkets.

You can order copies from us direct by phoning Freephone 0800 904 7260.

 

Where can I buy the photos?

To search for and order photos visit our photo sales website at: photoshopscotland.newsprints.co.uk.

(Note: some photos may have been submitted by the schools themselves. In this case we are unable to sell copies but you can contact your school direct.)

