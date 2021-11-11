Covid-19 absences in schools: Significant increase in number of pupils absent because of virus

An error occurred. Please try again.

Covid-19 absences in schools have significantly spiked in Tayside and Fife again following the October holidays.

School pupils in Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross are the most affected across the four regions, as the most recent Covid-19 related absence statistics show.

On Tuesday, November 9 – the most recent figures provided by the Scottish Government – there were 707 pupils off school across Tayside and Fife.

Covid-19 absences in Tayside and Fife schools

There has been a dramatic rise in absences in each area except for Dundee, which has floated around the 49 to 65 mark since schools returned from the end of term break on October 25.

Meanwhile, Angus had 158 pupils who missed school on November 9 because of a virus related illness, compared to 129 on November 4 and 58 on October 28.

This is Angus’ highest level of specific Covid-19 illness absence since schools returned in August.

Fife figures also spiked, with 320 pupils off school compared with 198 and 202 in the previous weeks.

Despite the increase, the kingdom’s figures are similar to the Covid-19 absence rates from the end of term, when 390 pupils were off school.

Perth and Kinross has also almost returned to its pre-holiday absence rate as 165 pupils missed school on Tuesday.

Despite the spike following the holiday period, Covid-19 related absences reached their peak around mid-September – except in Angus.

What do the figures mean?

It is not known which schools any coronavirus cases are linked to and whether they are specifically linked to community outbreaks.

The figures, which are released and updated by the Scottish Government each week, do not imply that ‘outbreaks’ are occurring in local schools.

According to Public Health Scotland, an outbreak is considered to consist of two or more confirmed cases at the same school or nursery within a 14-day period.

This also does not imply that the cases were transmitted in classes or in school buildings.

The data also said no school in the four local authorities indicated that there were ‘at risk’ of closure because of rising cases.

What actions are taken in schools?

Face coverings in classrooms and physical distancing mitigations are still present in secondary schools despite divided opinion among parents and union representatives.

Despite rumours the safety measures in schools could be dropped after the October holidays, the Scottish Government has now hinted that they could remain in place until at least Christmas.

However more than 2,200 readers were against face masks in the classroom, according to our survey.

An Angus spokesperson said: “We continue to consult with colleagues from public health on a fortnightly basis to discuss confirmed cases across Angus schools.

“We are following Scottish Government guidance and where there is a rise in cases we discuss this with Public Health and the school to consider any further actions that may need to be taken.”

A Perth and Kinross spokeswoman said: “We are monitoring levels of Covid-related absence from our schools and early learning and childcare (ELC) provision, in line with national guidance.

“Perth and Kinross will continue to work closely with public health colleagues.

“Schools and ELC provision will continue to follow and promote the relevant mitigations around physical distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene, use of face coverings by all school/ELC staff and by pupils in secondary schools, and testing and vaccination for everyone who is eligible.”

Fife Council did not respond to our request for comment.