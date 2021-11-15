Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Signs of bullying: Childline offers advice to parents as hundreds of children seek support

By Rebecca McCurdy
November 15 2021, 7.00am Updated: November 15 2021, 9.59am
The number of Scottish children seeking counselling for bullying has remained high.

Childline is helping parents spot the signs of bullying as new figures reveal hundreds of children are seeking support for school and online incidents.

More than 334 Scottish pupils received counselling sessions from the leading children’s charity in 2020/21 – and more than a quarter of these were about online bullying.

One teenage girl who contacted the charity about bullying said she had to sit next to her tormentor in school every day.

The 14-year-old said: “School was not great today. Due to the coronavirus there are new rules and I have to sit next to the most horrible boy ever in almost every class.

“He tells me to do stuff, calls me names, spreads rumours and tells me I should hurt myself.

“I am so fed up with it and I can’t get away from him.”

And you can help us investigate how bullying is tackled in schools by taking part in our survey.

Signs of bullying in person

As anti-bullying week begins this week, Childline has provided a few common signs to look out for if you suspect your child is being bullied at school or in the community.

As well as being afraid to go to school, other signs include:

  • Belongings are getting lost or damaged
  • Physical injuries such as unexplained bruises
  • Not doing as well at school
  • Being nervous, losing confidence, or becoming distressed and withdrawn
  • Problems with eat or sleeping
  • Bullying others

Signs of bullying online

There are also common signs that a child or young person is being bullied on social media or online.

  • Not wanting to go to school or take part in normal activities
  • Getting anxious or angry if you go near their device
  • Feeling withdrawn, upset or angry at home
  • Problems eating or sleeping
  • Having angry outbursts that seem out of character
  • Spending more or less time online than normal

Has bullying changed over time?

Bullying has remained a concern for pupils in Scotland despite a fall in the number of bullying-related counselling services.

In 2019/20, Childline delivered 558 sessions around in-person and online bullying however the charity has said cyber bullying concerns have remained high.

Why the change in counselling numbers?

Adeniyi Alade, head of Childline in Scotland, said: “Each year we hear from hundreds of children in Scotland who are being bullied.”

She added: “Children experiencing bullying online have told our counsellors that during lockdowns it felt even more overwhelming.

“The extra time they were spending online for their education, entertainment and to keep in contact with friends and family was making the bullying feel inescapable.

“Although for other children, the lockdowns provided some respite from the bullying they had previously experienced. But this meant that they felt anxious at the thought of returning to school.”

SURVEY: Help us fight misery of bullying in schools