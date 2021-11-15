Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education Schools

Tayside and Fife schools will get an extra day’s holiday next year – here’s when and why

By Laura Devlin
November 15 2021, 5.00pm
Schools across Tayside and Fife are set to get an extra day's holiday next year.

Schools across Tayside and Fife are set to get an extra day’s holiday next year – all thanks to the Queen.

Next year Queen Elizabeth is to set become the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee – seventy years on the throne.

The Scottish Government contacted councils at the end of June requesting they consider scheduling school holidays or in-service days to allow as many people as possible to participate in the planned celebrations.

As a result, local authorities in Tayside and Fife have agreed to give pupils an additional day off in June next year.

How have the school holiday dates changed?

Dundee City Council has agreed to seek approval from the Scottish Government to close schools on Thursday, June 2. 

The school holiday planned for Monday, May 30 will also be moved to Friday June 3.

Angus Council has also agreed to grant an additional day’s holiday on Friday, June 3.

The local authority also made the decision to move next year’s May Day public holiday from Monday, May 2 to Thursday, June 2.

Perth and Kinross will also reallocate the bank holiday on May 2, 2022 to be observed in schools on Thursday June 2 instead. All schools would be closed on this day. Schools will also be shut on Friday, June 3.

Pupils in Fife will also get Friday, June 3 off.

What celebrations are taking place?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the late May bank holiday will be moved to early June so Scotland can celebrate with the rest of the UK.

It means that in all four nations, Thursday June 2 will mark the spring bank holiday while Friday June 3 will celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Throughout the year, the Queen and members of the Royal Family will travel around the country to undertake a variety of engagements to mark the occasion, culminating with the focal point of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend in June.

Full details of the Scottish school holiday calendar for 2021/2022