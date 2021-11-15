Tayside and Fife schools will get an extra day’s holiday next year – here’s when and why

An error occurred. Please try again.

Schools across Tayside and Fife are set to get an extra day’s holiday next year – all thanks to the Queen.

Next year Queen Elizabeth is to set become the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee – seventy years on the throne.

The Scottish Government contacted councils at the end of June requesting they consider scheduling school holidays or in-service days to allow as many people as possible to participate in the planned celebrations.

As a result, local authorities in Tayside and Fife have agreed to give pupils an additional day off in June next year.

How have the school holiday dates changed?

Dundee City Council has agreed to seek approval from the Scottish Government to close schools on Thursday, June 2.

The school holiday planned for Monday, May 30 will also be moved to Friday June 3.

Angus Council has also agreed to grant an additional day’s holiday on Friday, June 3.

The local authority also made the decision to move next year’s May Day public holiday from Monday, May 2 to Thursday, June 2.

Perth and Kinross will also reallocate the bank holiday on May 2, 2022 to be observed in schools on Thursday June 2 instead. All schools would be closed on this day. Schools will also be shut on Friday, June 3.

Pupils in Fife will also get Friday, June 3 off.

What celebrations are taking place?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the late May bank holiday will be moved to early June so Scotland can celebrate with the rest of the UK.

It means that in all four nations, Thursday June 2 will mark the spring bank holiday while Friday June 3 will celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Throughout the year, the Queen and members of the Royal Family will travel around the country to undertake a variety of engagements to mark the occasion, culminating with the focal point of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend in June.