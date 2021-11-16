Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education Schools

What do 10-year-olds ask a politician? Here’s how Glebelands Primary School quizzed their MSP

By Cheryl Peebles
November 16 2021, 4.23pm Updated: November 17 2021, 4.10pm
Shona Robison MSP was quizzed by Glebelands Primary School P6/7 pupils.

What questions would a class of primary school children ask a politician?

Glebeland Primary School P6/7 class got the chance to quiz their local MSP when Shona Robison visited.

And here’s what they wanted to know of the Dundee City East member who is also Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Housing and Local Government.

  • Why did you become a politician?
  • What is the most stressful part of your job?
  • What do you do in your spare time?
  • What is your favourite part of your job?
  • Why did you choose to be in the SNP?
  • What are you most proud of in your job?

The class invited Shona Robison and North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie, who had visited the city school on a previous day, to speak to them as part of their project work.

Shona Robison (front) with the class, their teacher Mairi Easton and head teacher Robert Gill. Pictures by Gareth Jennings / DCT Media.

Ms Robison told them about her work as part of the Scottish Government and representing her constituents, before answering the children’s many questions.

Teacher Mairi Easton said: “We have been learning about rights and responsibilities, the democratic process and how the Scottish Government works.

“They asked her [Ms Robison] questions about her job and how her role in parliament was different to being a normal MSP.

“They also wanted to hear personal stories as well, and she talked to them about her daughter.

“The kids were really interested and asked her lots of supplementary questions.”

During their rights and responsibilities project, the 25-strong class had earlier established their own mock political parties, devised their own policies and staged a mock vote.

Mrs Easton was keen for the youngsters to meet real politicians, to learn how accessible they are and how they can make their own voices heard by participating in politics.

She said: “It really does make it real for the children, and that’s what I wanted to instil in them.”

What do S6 pupils ask a politician? From transgender toilets to favourite food, here’s how one Monifieth High class challenged their MP

SURVEY: Help us fight misery of bullying in schools