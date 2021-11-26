Interlinked smoke alarms could cost you £220: Here’s where you can buy them to comply with law

An error occurred. Please try again.

The law on fire alarms is set to change in Scotland, which means by February next year every home must have interlinked smoke alarms.

This change means that every home will need to have one smoke alarm in the room you spend most of the day, one smoke alarm in every circulation space on each storey, such as hallways and landings, and one heat alarm in the kitchen.

But what alarms are needed and where is best to buy them?

Two types of alarms can be bought

There are two types of interlinked fire alarms that meet the new rules:

sealed battery alarms – which should be tamper-proof long-life (up to 10 years) batteries. You can fit these alarms yourself.

mains-wired alarms – these are cheaper than tamper proof long-life battery alarms but should be installed by a qualified electrician. These should be replaced every 10 years.

It is advised you check that each alarm complies with the following standards:

Smoke alarms: BS EN14604:2005

Heat alarms: BS 5446-2:2003

Carbon monoxide detectors: British Kitemark EN 50291-1

Where can you buy them and how much will it cost?

The cost for an interlinked system with sealed long-life battery alarms in a two-storey house is around £220, if you fit the alarms yourself.

Numerous outlets sell the required alarms, including well-known retailers such as Screwfix and B&Q, as well as online retailers specialising in fire safety equipment.

Prices for the interlinked fire alarms listed online at Screwfix range from £49.99 to £79.99 each.

Similarly, smoke alarms which comply with the 2022 Scottish legislation can be found at B&Q and are priced between £50 and £80.

Online fire and safety equipment retailer SafeFireDirect has a dedicated section for alarms that meet the Scottish fire alarm regulations.

It has eight different brands on offer, with prices for smoke alarms ranging from just over £90 to just £13 (excluding VAT).

Online retailer Safelincs also sells radio-interlinked smoke alarms. Those suitable for the 2022 legislation range in price from £32.99 for a single alarm to £155.66 for a pack including three smoke alarm, one heat alarm and a CO (carbon monoxide) alarm.

