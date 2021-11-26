Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee pupils warned they could face police action if they post abusive TikTok videos about teachers

By Laura Devlin
November 26 2021, 2.30pm
Dundee pupils could face police action over abusive videos of teachers posted on the social media platform TikTok.

In a letter to parents head of education at Dundee City Council, Audrey May, said pupils who posted “unfounded anonymous claims” on the video sharing platform could be prosecuted or face civil action from staff targeted.

She urged parents to discuss the issue with their children to ensure they were aware of the consequences of publishing content which could cause “anxiety and harm”.

 Videos could cause “reputational damage”

In a letter sent to all parents of children in Dundee schools, Ms May confirmed reports had been made regarding abusive videos posted on TikTok.

These have included images of school staff in Dundee taken from online sources or even recorded in school alongside statements which could cause “reputational damage”.

This, Ms May said, had caused anxiety and harm to school staff.

She wrote: “You may have heard reports in the media about young people mis-using TikTok.

“I would ask for your support in discussing this issue with your young person, so that they understand fully that posting unfounded anonymous claims about any adult in school does not only cause anxiety and harm but may also involve police action and even the pursuit of civil action by the individuals targeted.”

I seek your support in working in partnership with your child’s school, to ensure that they conduct themselves responsibly online.”

Audrey May, head of education at Dundee City Council

Ms May also warned the content could been seen by prospective employers and asked for parents to support schools in their efforts to clamp down on abusive behaviour online.

She added: “Many employers, universities and colleges look at potential applicants’ online activity as part of their selection process and I seek your support in working in partnership with your child’s school, to ensure that they conduct themselves responsibly online.”

Dozens of TikTok accounts created

The warning to parents and pupils comes after a Courier investigation found that dozens of accounts have been created for secondary schools in Tayside and Fife.

Some videos appeared to contain unfounded allegations of misconduct, as well alleging relationships between faculty members and also appearing to mock the personal appearance of teaching staff.

The Courier did not name the individual schools affected so as not to direct readers to the content.

At the time, a Dundee City Council spokesman said school staff should be able to go about their work without fear of abuse at any time, and said they work closely with school staff and offer support and guidance.

