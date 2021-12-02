Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
School sex survey in Fife delayed to allow scrutiny of ‘inappropriate’ questions

By Cheryl Peebles
December 2 2021, 4.54pm Updated: December 2 2021, 4.57pm
The health and wellbeing census has been postponed in Fife schools.

A controversial survey asking children about their sexual experience has been put on hold in Fife.

The health and wellbeing census will not be put to kingdom schoolchildren until March at the earliest, to allow scrutiny of the questions to be posed.

There is widespread concern about the sexually explicit nature of questions to be put to S4 to S6 pupils – some of whom are still only 14 years old.

On Wednesday we revealed excerpts from the survey as recommended by the Scottish Government – although councils will determine the final content of their own Q&As.

What do you think of the survey?

Fife councillors decided on Thursday to postpone the survey until it can scrutinised by the region’s education and children’s services sub-committee at its next meeting on March 1.

Conservative councillor Kathleen Leslie had tabled an emergency motion at Thursday’s meeting of the full council requesting the delay, and was relieved that it was unanimously agreed, allowing consideration of what she said were “inappropriate” questions.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie.

She said: “I struggle to understand why people from any walk of life, and particularly young people, need to be asked questions like these.”

Under the survey as proposed by the Scottish Government, Ms Leslie pointed out that children who are not legally old enough to have sex would be asked if they had taken part in specific sexual acts which an adult would feel uncomfortable talking about.

A question from the health and wellbeing census as proposed by the Scottish Government.

She also said it pries into whether a young person has a boyfriend or girlfriend.

“That sort of question in itself is deeply personal and can potentially impact on a young person who is struggling with their sexuality or who is not in a relationship.

“We’re not asking for the survey to be blocked – we’re asking for caution and for us to consider our position fully before considering whether or not to proceed with it.”

Councillors have requested a report to the sub-committee outlining the questions and explaining why the census is necessary, how the data will be used and who will see it and data protection measures.

Pupils from P5 to S6 will be asked to complete the census in school, but some questions will only be put to older children.

They – and parents on their behalf – will be able to opt out.

