Controversial schools sex survey: Angus pupils asked to complete the census

Some schoolchildren in Angus have already completed a controversial survey which asks them about sexual experience.

As pressure mounts on the Scottish Government to scrap or postpone the health and wellbeing census, it emerged some pupils in the area were issued it this week.

Questions in the survey for S4 to S6 pupils – a few of whom will still be only 14 years old – include ‘How much, if any, sexual experience have you had?’

Multiple choice answers include ‘oral sex’ and ‘vaginal or anal sex’.

The explicit nature of parts of the census administered by local authorities has shocked some parents and prompted calls for it to be halted – the latest from Scotland’s Children’s Commissioner.

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has stood by the research, which is intended to collect data for informing policy and improving services.

One Angus parent said: “To say I was surprised when my daughter came home and said there had been this survey that seemed to be masquerading as a ‘health and wellbeing survey’ would be an understatement, particularly when I heard some of the questions being posed.

My daughter had no knowledge of some of the things she was being asked about.” An Angus parent

“Personally, as an adult, I would have been embarrassed answering questions of the nature of whether or not I had indulged in certain sexual practices.

“Maybe I am old fashioned, but I think this is entirely unacceptable for teenagers to be asked questions like this. My daughter had no knowledge of some of the things she was being asked about.

“I would like to know what the Scottish Government expects to achieve with this, as it seems a rather bizarre survey.”

Angus Council has published the questions in its online census, which is for P5 to S6, on its website.

Topics also include physical activity, diet, social media and body image but questions about sexual experience, alcohol and drugs are for S4 to S6 only.

Although councils can set their own questions, those being put in Angus schools are those recommended by the Scottish Government which we revealed last week.

Angus Council previously indicated that the census would be put to senior pupils before Christmas and to P5 to S3 pupils between January and March, with parents given information in advance.

It also stressed that pupils are only asked certain questions where relevant, for example those who say they have no sexual experience will be asked no further questions on the topic.

Perth and Kinross Council said its schools will conduct the census during the current session and Dundee City Council said earlier this week it was still completing its questionnaires. Fife Council has delayed its census for scrutiny by councillors.

Pupils or their parents can opt out from the survey, and respondents are not asked for their name but Children’s Commissioner Bruce Adamson echoed concerns they would be identifiable by their Scottish Candidate Number.

He said: “A number of local authorities have also raised concerns which calls into question the effectiveness of this method of processing the survey.

“The Scottish Government should pause the rolling out of this survey until it can address the concerns raised and ensure a rights compliant process.”

First Minister’s defence of survey

During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon insisted the government would not withdraw the survey, stating “either we can bury our heads in the sand and pretend that young people are not exposed to the issues or the pressures that we know they are exposed to.

“Or we can seek to properly understand the reality young people face and then provide them with the guidance, the advice and the services they need to make safe, healthy and positive decisions. And I choose the latter.”

She also said the census has been designed so information was for statistical and research purposes only and ensures any results will not be made available in a form which identifies individual respondents.