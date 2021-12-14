Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon sets out schools isolation rules for Scotland amid Omicron surge

By Rebecca McCurdy
December 14 2021, 3.50pm Updated: December 14 2021, 4.44pm
Blanket isolation of whole classes has been ruled out by the First Minister.
Isolation of entire classes of school pupils in Scotland for single a Covid-19 case has been ruled out, despite the surge in Omicron cases.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed school isolation will be based on risk level when she addressed the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

The news means that in most cases, a school close contact will not have to isolate for the whole 10 days as they will be categorised as a ‘low risk’ contact.

Ms Sturgeon also emphasised her priority to avoid as much disruption to education as possible during her briefing, where she also asked people to limit social contact.

She said: “We are not recommending that entire school classes are required to isolate when a pupil tests positive. The advice will continue to be risk based.

“A key aim is to ensure that schools stay open if at all possible to minimise further disruption to education.”

School isolation rules in Scotland

Under 18s will only have to isolate regardless of their vaccination or test status if they are a household contact of the case.

That is because school pupils aged 18 and under are only considered a ‘high risk’ contact of a person who tested positive if they live with them, have had a prolonged overnight stay with anyone outside of their home or they have had unusually close or prolonged contact with the case.

Low risk contacts – identified by schools – will normally be pupils sitting close to the positive case, or identified based on other relevant information which school leaders will have local knowledge of.

They will not normally be asked to isolate, however schools will issue guidance to those identified including important advice on “symptom vigilance, lateral flow device testing, hand hygiene and social distancing”.

Far fewer children and young people are likely to be asked to self-isolate, and when they do it will be for a shorter period of time while they await their PCR result.”

This guidance is specifically designed to avoid “blanket isolation of whole classes” after Covid-related absences began to take a toll on pupils’ education.

The guidance states: “Low risk contacts will be identified by schools (or other settings like clubs) when they receive information about relevant cases, and will send information letters that advise these low risk contacts to take certain actions.

“These do not require self-isolation but include important advice on symptom vigilance, lateral flow device testing, hand hygiene and social distancing.

“This approach means that blanket isolation of whole classes will no longer be routine. Far fewer children and young people are likely to be asked to self-isolate, and when they do it will be for a shorter period of time while they await their PCR result.”

Testing advised

While it looks unlikely schools will close as a result of the new coronavirus variant, Ms Sturgeon advised staff and pupils to remain vigilant and take measures which will help protect schools.

This includes testing during the Christmas and new year holidays.

She added: “It it is vital that schools are safe for pupils and staff.

“To help achieve this, we continue to ask secondary school pupils and all staff to take lateral flow tests regularly including during the holidays and before returning after the break and to wear face coverings.

“In addition, the advisory sub-group on education is meeting today to provide further advice on how schools can operate safely in the new year.

“We will send that advice to schools by the end of the week.”

