Airlie Primary School closed due to staff shortages

An Angus primary school has been forced to close for the remainder of the week due to staff shortages.

Airlie Primary School, near Kirriemuir, will move to remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

It is not yet known whether pupils will return for classes for the final three days of term before the Christmas holidays next week.

Angus Council has also yet to confirm whether the school closure is a result of Covid-19.

Its statement read: “Due to staff shortages Airlie Primary School will move to remote learning on Thursday, December 16 and Friday, December 17.

We'll review the situation after that on whether this arrangement will need to continue. We'll keep parents updated.

“The school is contacting all parents.

“We’ll review the situation after that on whether this arrangement will need to continue. We’ll keep parents updated.”

We have asked Angus Council whether the staff shortages are linked the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however had not received a response at the time of publication.

The closure comes amid spread of the Omicron variant which is expected to cause a surge in positive virus cases in the coming days.

However, at a parliamentary Covid-19 briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed early school closures were not being considered.

It is also understood that whole classes will not be expected to isolate when there is a positive case.

Pupils will only have to isolate if they are considered a ‘high risk’ contact where they have been seated next to the case for a prolonged period of time.