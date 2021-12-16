Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Airlie Primary School closed due to staff shortages

By Rebecca McCurdy
December 16 2021, 10.21am
Airlie Primary School has been temporarily closed.
An Angus primary school has been forced to close for the remainder of the week due to staff shortages.

Airlie Primary School, near Kirriemuir, will move to remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

It is not yet known whether pupils will return for classes for the final three days of term before the Christmas holidays next week.

Angus Council has also yet to confirm whether the school closure is a result of Covid-19.

Its statement read: “Due to staff shortages Airlie Primary School will move to remote learning on Thursday, December 16 and Friday, December 17.

“The school is contacting all parents.

“We’ll review the situation after that on whether this arrangement will need to continue. We’ll keep parents updated.”

We have asked Angus Council whether the staff shortages are linked the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however had not received a response at the time of publication.

The closure comes amid spread of the Omicron variant which is expected to cause a surge in positive virus cases in the coming days.

However, at a parliamentary Covid-19 briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed early school closures were not being considered.

It is also understood that whole classes will not be expected to isolate when there is a positive case.

Pupils will only have to isolate if they are considered a ‘high risk’ contact where they have been seated next to the case for a prolonged period of time.

