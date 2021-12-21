Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How Tayside and Fife schoolchildren are helping to feed those in poverty this Christmas

By Cheryl Peebles
December 21 2021, 12.08pm
Grove Academy has already given a cash donation to Dundee and Angus Foodbank and will make a food donation this week. Pictured are pupils Angie Liu and Monty Monteith and rector Graham Hutton with foodbank manager Ken Linton.
Schoolchildren across Tayside and Fife are helping to keep food on tables for those in need this Christmas.

Schools in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and the kingdom have supported local foodbanks as they have celebrated the festive season – not just by donating but also helping out.

Nativity plays and Christmas concerts may have been cancelled by Covid yet again – at least in person – but charitable spirit remained aplenty.

And the tonnes and tonnes of food and cash donated will play a big part in helping feed local families, according to the manager of one foodbank which has benefited.

Dundee and Angus Foodbank manager Ken Linton said: “We receive a huge amount of support at this time of year from individuals, families, companies and businesses and particularly schools; primary and secondary.

“We are supported not just with food donations and monetary donations, but also with the benefit of senior pupils working in our warehouse on a weekly basis helping sort through our food donations and also assisting in our annual Tesco collections in November.”

Dundee and Angus Foodbank manager Ken Linton.

He collected a cash donation from pupils at Grove Academy – which he decribed as a “tremendous supporter” – last week, and is due to return for boxes and boxes of food stuff this week.

The Broughty Ferry school raised £617 during a non-uniform day and pupils have been taking in donations of food.

School captain Angie Liu, in S6, said: “We, as a school, decided we wanted to give back to the community at Christmas time, and we know that a lot of people will be struggling for food and other necessities.”

Fellow captain Monty Monteith, also S6, added: “It’s nice to see the whole school banding together to work for a cause like this.”

Kinross High School collected for Broke Not Broken, which runs Kinross Foodbank and distributes Christmas hampers for those in need.

Schoolchildren collected around half of tonne of donations, in an effort organised by pupils Stephen Rennie, Murray Pritchard and Adam Ruiz.

Pupils Stephen Rennie, Murray Pritchard and Adam Ruiz organised Kinross High School’s collection for Broke Not Broken. Picture supplied.

How some other secondary schools have helped local foodbanks:

  • Carnoustie High School is holding a festive clothing day and collecting donations of food.
  • Monifieth High School took donations on its Christmas jumper day.
  • Waid Academy, in Anstruther, collected more than 1,250 items on Christmas jumper day.
  • Viewforth High School, Kirkcaldy, collected donations during a Christmas jumper or dress down day.
  • Craigie High School, Dundee, also collected donations during Christmas jumper day.
  • Bell Baxter High School, Cupar, delivered over 1,130 to its local foodbank.
  • Montrose Academy collected donations of packed and canned food.
  • Beath High School, Cowdenbeath, collected £538 during Christmas jumper day – joined by Shadow the emotional support dog.

If you want to help your local foodbank here’s a list of where you can donate and what they need most.

Christmas cards for care home residents from kind-hearted Fintry sisters Rebecca, 10, and Scarlet, 7

