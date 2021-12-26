Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day? And what are the day’s traditions?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day?

It’s a question most children will ask at some point, as the excitement of Christmas Day turns to curiosity.

Is it anything to do with the sport of boxing? Nowadays it could be related to all the cardboard boxes you have to dispose of from the gifts of the day before.

Or is it a day for boxing up unwanted presents?

It’s none of these but its name does originate come from the spirit of giving now associated with December 25 – although exactly when is a matter of debate.

Which theory do you prefer?

Some historians reckon Boxing Day is so-called because it was the day the rich used to box up gifts for the poor.

During the Victorian era December 26 was the servants’ day – they were treated by their masters and given time off to spend with their own families.

Others say it comes from the boxes in which churches would collect money during Advent. These would be opened on Christmas Day and distributed to the needy the day after.

Another possibility is that it came from a 16th Century custom of working-class people seeking out Christmas boxes or tips from those they had served.

While the exact origin of the holiday is not certain, these customs of giving are reckoned to be associated with St Stephen’s Day – a festival still marked in Ireland on December 26.

Saint Stephen was a Christian martyr killed around AD 36 who was known for serving the poor. The carol Good King Wenceslas talks of giving alms on the ‘feast of Stephen’.

Modern Boxing Day traditions

Now Boxing Day is a day many hit the shops for the annual sales – particularly if they’ve been lucky enough to receive money or gift vouchers for Christmas.

Internet shopping means many sales now start before Christmas, but December 26 remains a bumper day for the High Street.

Fans of football and other sports also look forward to matches on the day after Christmas. This year these include Dundee United taking on Hibernian, Dundee against Aberdeen, and St Johnstone facing Celtic but new Covid restrictions announced on Tuesday restrict crowds to 500.

Only home fans will be at the Aberdeen match and Dunfermline Athletic has confirmed there will be no fans at its fixture with Arbroath.

Boxing Day hunts are also a tradition among groups such as Fife Foxhounds.

For those handy in the kitchen, it’s also a day for getting inventive with the Christmas dinner leftovers – anyone for turkey curry, turkey sandwiches, turkey pie?