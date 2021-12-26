Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education Schools

Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day? And what are the day’s traditions?

By Cheryl Peebles
December 26 2021, 7.00am
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day?
Is Boxing Day a day for boxing? Pictures by Shutterstock.

Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day?

It’s a question most children will ask at some point, as the excitement of Christmas Day turns to curiosity.

Is it anything to do with the sport of boxing? Nowadays it could be related to all the cardboard boxes you have to dispose of from the gifts of the day before.

Or is it a day for boxing up unwanted presents?

It’s none of these but its name does originate come from the spirit of giving now associated with December 25 – although exactly when is a matter of debate.

Which theory do you prefer?

Some historians reckon Boxing Day is so-called because it was the day the rich used to box up gifts for the poor.

During the Victorian era December 26 was the servants’ day – they were treated by their masters and given time off to spend with their own families.

Others say it comes from the boxes in which churches would collect money during Advent. These would be opened on Christmas Day and distributed to the needy the day after.

Another possibility is that it came from a 16th Century custom of working-class people seeking out Christmas boxes or tips from those they had served.

While the exact origin of the holiday is not certain, these customs of giving are reckoned to be associated with St Stephen’s Day – a festival still marked in Ireland on December 26.

Saint Stephen was a Christian martyr killed around AD 36 who was known for serving the poor. The carol Good King Wenceslas talks of giving alms on the ‘feast of Stephen’.

Modern Boxing Day traditions

Now Boxing Day is a day many hit the shops for the annual sales – particularly if they’ve been lucky enough to receive money or gift vouchers for Christmas.

Internet shopping means many sales now start before Christmas, but December 26 remains a bumper day for the High Street.

Fans of football and other sports also look forward to matches on the day after Christmas. This year these include Dundee United taking on Hibernian, Dundee against Aberdeen, and St Johnstone facing Celtic but new Covid restrictions announced on Tuesday restrict crowds to 500.

Only home fans will be at the Aberdeen match and Dunfermline Athletic has confirmed there will be no fans at its fixture with Arbroath.

Boxing Day hunts are also a tradition among groups such as Fife Foxhounds.

For those handy in the kitchen, it’s also a day for getting inventive with the Christmas dinner leftovers – anyone for turkey curry, turkey sandwiches, turkey pie?

Christmas food quiz: What do people around the world eat to celebrate the festive season?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]