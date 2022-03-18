Covid: Lochgelly High pupils told to work from home due to staff absences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Education Schools

Covid: Lochgelly High pupils told to work from home due to staff absences

By Alasdair Clark
March 18 2022, 3.12pm Updated: March 18 2022, 3.13pm
Lochgelly High School
Lochgelly High School

Third-year pupils at Lochgelly High School have been told to work from home next Monday as the school deals with “significant” staff absences linked to Covid.

A message to parents seen by The Courier says pupils in S3 at the Fife school would be given “appropriate work” to undertake at home during the day on Monday.

Pupils with additional support needs in S3 have been told to attend school as normal.

It is expected that all Lochgelly High pupils will be able to return to class from Tuesday March 22.

Shelagh McLean, Fife Council’s head of service for education, said the local authority is trying to manage the high number of staff absences linked to Covid so schools can remain open.

Blended learning

“Like many areas at the moment, some of our schools have a high number of staff absences,” she said.

“We are currently managing those within all our schools and across our staff body to make sure that our schools can remain open.

“We are all agreed that it is better for children and their parents if our children can continue to be taught within school buildings.”

Ms McLean said that where any return to blended learning became necessary, the council would work to minimise the numbers impacted.

She added: “So far none of our schools have returned to blended learning for the whole school.

“However, over the next two weeks, where a staffing situation in a school or an area is critical, we will work to minimise the numbers impacted by any move to blended learning as we have done throughout the pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scotland has risen sharply over the last week, with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf claiming the period had been the “toughest” yet for the NHS since the pandemic began.

Fife’s tally of cases rose by 1,145 on Friday, while 310 and 337 new cases were reported in Dundee and Angus respectively.

A total of 455 new cases were reported in Perth and Kinross.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

